Friday, February 24, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Suicide bombers kill scores near Al Bab

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 24 February 2017 08:52

View Comments

Attack at checkpoint leaves 53 dead followed by another which kills eight, day after ISIL's retreat from northern town.

Al Bab

Two suicide car bombings have gone off near Al Bab, killing scores of people, just a day after ISIL fighters were pushed out of the northern Syrian town.

Friday's first bombing killed 53 people in the village of Sousyan, 10km northwest of Al Bab, and struck Syrian rebels battling ISIL, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, local sources said.

The second explosion took place a few hours later and left eight dead, according to the Aleppo Media Center and Thiqa News agency, media platforms operated by activists.

The first suicide bomber targeted a checkpoint manned by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters that was crowded with civilians early on Friday.

The Turkish-backed rebels on Thursday drove ISIL from Al Bab, the group's last significant stronghold in northwest Syria, along with two smaller neighbouring towns, Qabasin and al-Bezah, after weeks of street fighting.

Referring to the first bombing, the medical charity Ambulanciers Sans Frontieres said 45 people, mostly civilians, had been killed and about 70 others were wounded.

The car bomb hit outside a security office where civilians had gathered seeking permission to return to Al Bab.

A rebel fighter with the Sultan Murad Brigade near Al Bab told Reuters news agency: "It was done on a checkpoint but there were a lot of families there gathered and waiting to get back to Al Bab. Therefore, we have many civilian casualties.

"There are still lots of cells inside Al Bab. It is very dangerous. Our search-and-clear operation is still under way."

ISIL claimed responsibility for the first attack via social media.

On Thursday, several Turkish-backed Syrian rebels were killed by a mine in Al Bab while clearing the town of unexploded ordnance after ISIL retreated, according to reports.

Syria's main conflict pits President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia, Iran and Shia militias, against rebels that include groups supported by Turkey, the US and Arab Gulf countries.

However, both those sides, as well as a group of militias led by Kurdish forces and supported by the US, are also fighting ISIL, which holds large expaneses of northern and eastern Syria.

Turkey directly intervened in Syria in August in support of a group of rebel factions fighting under the FSA banner to drive ISIL from its border.

It also wants to stop Kurdish groups from gaining control of most of the frontier.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Fake News Prez
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
Ben Tanosborn
Liaquat Ali Khan Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
Liaquat Ali Khan
Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.