Turkey's ruling AKP begins push to amend constitution

Prime Minister Yildirim joins 40,000 AKP party members urging vote that would extend President Erdogan's powers.

Turkey's ruling party has formally launched a campaign urging a yes vote in a referendum to amend the constitution, eliminating the position of prime minister and extending the powers of the president.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim waved and threw flowers to his supporters, among an estimated 40,000 flag-waving members of the Justice and Development Party in Ankara on Saturday, to push for the approval of the bill on April 16.

"For a strong Turkey, lasting stability, our choice is 'yes'. This is our wish, it will come," said Yildirim.

The referendum comes less than a year after a failed coup attempt against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has said the changes will prevent a return to fragile parliamentary coalitions of the past, and provide stability at a time of turmoil.

There have been 140,000 people arrested, detained or suspended from public sector posts since the coup attempt failed in July 2016.

Test of patriotism

Erdogan also called the vote a test of patriotism. He has referred to voters opposing the bill as "terrorists".

But critics fear a slide towards what they call authoritarianism.

If the changes are passed in the referendum, Turkey would head to general and presidential elections in November 2019 - and the proposed powers would be granted to whoever is elected president.

The bill indicates a person can be elected president for two five-year terms.

Erdogan's existing time as president will not be counted, meaning that, if the legislation is approved, he could stay in office until 2029.