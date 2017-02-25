Rudaw's Shifa Gardi killed covering battle for Mosul

Rudaw channel says roadside bomb explosion kills its reporter Shifa Gardi and wounds cameraman Younis Mustafa.
A female reporter working for an Iraqi Kurdish channel was killed in a roadside bomb attack while covering clashes between government forces and ISIL in Mosul, her channel said.
Killed on Saturday, 30-year-old Shifa Gardi was a presenter and chief of output at Rudaw, a media group in Kurdistan funded by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
"Prominent Rudaw war reporter and journalist Shifa Gardi has been killed in Mosul as she covered clashes," Rudaw said on social media. "Rudaw loses one of its most prominent journalists in Mosul today."
#Rudaw reporter and anchor Shifa Gardi killed in bomb attack in #Mosul https://t.co/2Ou13RZhjW via @RudawEnglish— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) February 25, 2017
"[She] was killed on Saturday in a roadside bomb explosion in Mosul," a statement posted to Rudaw's website said. "Gardi was one of Rudaw’s most daring journalists."
Her cameraman, Younis Mustafa, was also wounded in the attack.
On February 21, Gardi saved a wounded rabbit in the village of Albu Saif, the channel said, citing the moment she returned to the newsroom with the animal in her arms.
The operation to retake Iraq's second-largest city from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) was officially launched in October last year, and in January its eastern half was declared "fully liberated".
Mosul is ISIL's last major urban stronghold in Iraq, but the battle to retake its western half is expected to be the most challenging yet, since the streets are older, narrower and is densely populated with an estimated 750,000 civilians trapped in the area.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Protests after Anaheim policeman drags teen, fires gun
- UN decries Israel's West Bank demolition order
- New earth-like exoplanets discovery 'best bet' for life
- Philippine court orders arrest of senator Leila de Lima
- Amnesty: Toxic fear mongering pushing back human rights
- Calls for calm ahead of anti-migrant Pretoria rally
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Great Rift
|Uri Avnery
|In Defense of Extreme Cosmopolitanism
|Sheldon Richman
|The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
|Jacob Hornberger
|Fake News Prez
|Will Durst
|America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
|Ben Tanosborn
|Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman
|Dysfunction in the White House
|Lawrence Davidson