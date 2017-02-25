Saturday, February 25, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Rudaw's Shifa Gardi killed covering battle for Mosul

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 25 February 2017 10:58

View Comments

Rudaw channel says roadside bomb explosion kills its reporter Shifa Gardi and wounds cameraman Younis Mustafa.

Shifa Gerdi

A female reporter working for an Iraqi Kurdish channel was killed in a roadside bomb attack while covering clashes between government forces and ISIL in Mosul, her channel said.

Killed on Saturday, 30-year-old Shifa Gardi was a presenter and chief of output at Rudaw, a media group in Kurdistan funded by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

"Prominent Rudaw war reporter and journalist Shifa Gardi has been killed in Mosul as she covered clashes," Rudaw said on social media. "Rudaw loses one of its most prominent journalists in Mosul today."

"[She] was killed on Saturday in a roadside bomb explosion in Mosul," a statement posted to Rudaw's website said. "Gardi was one of Rudaw’s most daring journalists."

Her cameraman, Younis Mustafa, was also wounded in the attack.

On February 21, Gardi saved a wounded rabbit in the village of Albu Saif, the channel said, citing the moment she returned to the newsroom with the animal in her arms.

The operation to retake Iraq's second-largest city from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) was officially launched in October last year, and in January its eastern half was declared "fully liberated".

Mosul is ISIL's last major urban stronghold in Iraq, but the battle to retake its western half is expected to be the most challenging yet, since the streets are older, narrower and is densely populated with an estimated 750,000 civilians trapped in the area.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Great Rift
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman In Defense of Extreme Cosmopolitanism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Fake News Prez
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
Ben Tanosborn
Liaquat Ali Khan Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
Liaquat Ali Khan
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.