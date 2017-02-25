Army intelligence chief killed in deadly Homs attack

General Hassan Daabul among dozens of victims of a series of suicide attacks on military installations, says state TV.

The Syrian military intelligence chief is among at least 32 people killed in a series of suicide attacks on military installations in the government-held western city of Homs.

The death of General Hassan Daabul - a close confidant of President Bashar al-Assad - in Saturday's bombings was reported by the Syrian state television.

A witness was quoted as saying a suicide bomber actually made it into Daabul's office and detonated the explosives.

Brigadier Ibrahim Darwish, head of the State Security Branch, was also critically wounded, state-affiliated Al Ikhbariya TV reported.

The attacks come as negotiators continue talks for the second day in Geneva, Switzerland, over Syria's six-year-old civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Speaking in Geneva, Issam al-Reis, spokesperson for the Southern Front branch of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), accused the Assad government of staging the attacks to influence the Geneva talks.

"During the last Geneva talks an explosion happened in the government area of Sayyda Zeinab, but now we're talking about military and security branches, which is a military zone inside the [Homs] Green Zone. No one is allowed to enter these areas - not even close," he said.

"So obviously this order is coming from the same branch to make these explosions because the pressure the regime is getting from Russia to be in the ceasefire may have pushed the regime to find an excuse to launch an attack."

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Saturday that loud explosions and gunfire were heard following the assault in Homs.

"There were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence," Rami Abdel Rahman, SOHR's director, told AFP news agency.

Bombers engaged in prolonged gun battles with intelligence officers before detonating their explosive vests.

Talal Barzani, the governor of Homs province, said there were three blasts in total, killing 32 people and wounding more than 20 others.

The SOHR said 42 people had been killed.

'Heavily guarded' areas

The attacks hit the heavily guarded Ghouta and Mahatta neighbourhoods and security forces locked down the city centre.

The rebel alliance known as Tahrir al-Sham is believed to have carried out the attack.

It was formed earlier this year from several groups including Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, which was al-Qaeda's Syrian branch until it broke formal allegiance in 2016.

Since it was formed, Tahrir al-Sham has fought other rebel groups, including some that fight under the banner of the FSA, as well as a faction linked to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group, in northwest Syria.

Homs has been under the full control of the government since May 2014 when rebels withdrew from the city centre under a UN-brokered truce.

But the city has seen repeated bombings since then. A double bombing killed 64 people early last year.

Like its rival ISIL, also known as ISIS, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham is not party to a ceasefire between government forces and opposition groups taking part in the Geneva talks.