Sunday, February 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Palestinian Christian Yacoub Shaheen wins Arab Idol

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 26 February 2017 11:16

View Comments

Yacoub Shaheen, 23, follows in the footsteps of Mohammed Assaf who won the televised singing competition four years ago.

Hundreds of Palestinians are celebrating in Bethlehem after a young singer from the occupied West Bank city became the second Palestinian to win the Arab Idol television song contest.

Yacoub Shaheen, the 23-year-old son of a Syriac Christian carpenter, on Saturday night won the pan-Arab singing competition, defeating a fellow Palestinian and a Yemeni in the finals filmed in Lebanon.

He became the second Palestinian to win the contest after Mohammed Assaf, who was raised in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, won Arab Idol against all odds aged 23 in 2013.

Hundreds of people, including the town mayor, gathered in front of a large screen in Bethlehem's Manger Square to watch Shaheen sing in the final of the popular television show.

Supporters celebrated all night after Shaheen won, waving Palestinian flags and emblems of the Christian Syriac church.

His mother, Norma Shaheen, thanked the crowd after public vote results came in.

"Yacoub won with his voice, his education, his good manners, as well as his love for his people, Bethlehem and Palestine," she said.

In Beirut, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recent met Shaheen and fellow finalist Amir Dandan, 25, a Palestinian citizen of Israel descended from the Arabs who remained on their land when Israel was established in 1948.

Dandan's supporters also feted him in his hometown of Majd al-Krum in northern Israel, gathering in a stadium to support the singer who has lived in the US for several years.

This year, four of the 25 contestants taking part in Arab Idol were Palestinian or Palestinian citizen of Israel, the highest participation for Palestinians in four seasons of the show.

Assaf became a symbol of Palestinian resilience when he won in 2013, inspiring two-time Oscar nominee Hany Abu-Assad to direct a feature film about him.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Trump vs. Truth
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery The Great Rift
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman In Defense of Extreme Cosmopolitanism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger The Futility and Corruption of the Drug War
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Fake News Prez
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn America’s Dangerous Descent into Symbiotic Politics
Ben Tanosborn
Liaquat Ali Khan Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
Liaquat Ali Khan
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Storm Doris

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.