Monday, May 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Turkey threatens more strikes on US-allied Syrian Kurds

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 30 April 2017 10:40

View Comments

Erdogan says more action possible against YPG fighters in Syria, insisting US support for Kurdish group must end.

YPG

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Ankara was "seriously saddened" by footage showing US military vehicles operating close to the border with Syrian Kurdish fighters, threatening further military action against a group Turkey sees as "terrorists".

His comments came amid rising tensions over the weekend along the border, with both Ankara and Washington moving armoured vehicles to the area. 

Turkish forces last week carried out deadly air strikes on military positions belonging to the Syrian Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units (YPG), angering the US and sparking days of border clashes with the Kurdish fighters.

The US sent military vehicles with American flags to the Syrian side of the frontier accompanied by YPG fighters to carry out patrols, in an apparent bid to prevent further fighting.

Turkey views YPG as a "terrorist" organisation and an extension of the Kurdish PKK group that has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against Turkey for greater independence.

But Washington views YPG as its most effective ground partner in the fight against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Syria.

Pictures posted by pro-Kurdish activists on Twitter show military convoys flying US and YPG flags passing through the mostly Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli.

Turkey's president was unimpressed by the images.

"Unfortunately ... the presence of an American flag along with the [insignia] of a terror organisation called YPG in a convoy has seriously saddened us," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, before heading on a trip to India.

The difference of opinion over YPG has cast a shadow over US-Turkish relations for some time, and Erdogan is hoping for a drastic change in American policy when he meets President Donald Trump next month.

"We will bring this up when we meet Mr. President on May 16," said Erdogan.

He expressed regret that the US-YPG alliance - which began under former president Barack Obama - was being continued under the new US administration.

"This needs to be stopped right now," said Erdogan. "Otherwise it will continue to be a bother in the region and for us."

READ MORE: Kurdish YPG fighters dominate Turkey-US talks

"It will also bother us as two NATO countries and strategic partners," he said.

Erdogan reaffirmed that Turkey could again bomb YPG positions any time it wanted.

"I said yesterday: 'We can come unexpectedly in the night'. I really meant that. We are not going to tip off the terror groups and the Turkish Armed Forces could come at any moment.

"Better they live in fear than we have worries," he said.

The private Ihlas news agency reported on Saturday that Turkish military convoys were heading to southeastern Sanliurfa province from Kilis in the west. The base is 50km from Syria's Tal Abyad, a town controlled by YPG.

The agency said the relocation comes after Turkish officials announced the completion of a phase of Turkey's cross-border operation Euphrates Shield in Syria, adding the force may be used against Syrian Kurdish fighters "if needed".

READ MORE: Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

Ankara sent its troops into Syria last August in a military operation triggered in large part by the Kurdish group's expansion along its borders.

Redur Khalil, YPG's spokesman in Syria, said Turkey is reinforcing its border posts opposite Tal Abyad as well as other areas.

"We hope that this military mobilisation is not meant to provoke our forces or for another purpose linked to entering Syrian territories. We don't want any military confrontation between us, since our priority is to fight Daesh [ISIL] in Raqqa and Tabqa," Khalil told The Associated Press in text messages.

map

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Israeli Macron
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Trump versus International Liberalism: Should We Care?
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Talk to, Don’t Provoke, North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Bad Hair Wars
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger CIA Director Pompeo Doesn’t Understand the First Amendment
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A Dilemma For the Intelligence Agencies
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn
Stephen Lendman Tillerson Bashes Iran
Stephen Lendman

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

North Korea marks

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.