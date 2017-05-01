Monday, May 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Air strikes 'kill White Helmets rescuers' in Hama

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 30 April 2017 11:46

View Comments

Rescue group says volunteers' centre targeted in Hama as Assad blames fighters for destroying country's infrastructure.

Air strikes have killed at least eight first responders from the Syria Civil Defence in Hama province, according to the group also known as The White Helmets.

Saturday's air strikes hit the rescuers' centre in Kafr Zita, located in northwestern Syria. Civilians who rushed to the scene to help were also struck, according to the Syria Civil Defence's Twitter posts. 

The air strike was one of the deadliest against the rescuers who operate in opposition-held areas and who have grabbed world attention for operating in extreme conditions, pulling survivors out of recently struck areas.

The volunteers have often been targeted by government air strikes, in what are known as "double tap" attacks, as they work to rescue others.

The Syrian Civil Defence operates in much of Syria's rebel-controlled territory.

The group said five bodies were lifted from the rubble and the rescuers continue to look for the others

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based monitoring group, said the number of those killed is likely to rise as the search mission continues.

It was not clear who carried out the air strikes, but Syrian government and Russian aircraft have targeted opposition-held areas.

Hama has been the scene of intense violence in recent weeks as the government attempts to push back a rebel offensive.

In an interview with Venezuela-based TeleSUR news network, President Bashar al-Assad blamed opposition groups for "destroying" the country's infrastructure and reiterated past claims that there were no "moderate" fighters among the opposition.

Fighting in Khanaser

In Saturday's other developments in Syria, the military said its troops and allied fighters repelled an attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group on a strategic area held by the government in the southern Aleppo province.

The attack took place in Khanaser in southeast Aleppo - a strategic region that links Aleppo with central and western Syria.

The area has changed hands many times during the conflict. But last year, government troops and allied fighters wrested control of Khanaser from ISIL.

The military media arm said ISIL attacked Um Mayyal village near a mountain range in Khanaser and other areas.

Elsewhere, hundreds of Syrians from the rebel-held suburbs of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus protested against infighting that began on Friday and left dozens dead in the area.

The clashes come amid an intensified government offensive in the area near Damascus, which the rebels have controlled for years but has been increasingly squeezed by government advances.

"God rid us of all leaders," the protesters chanted, criticising the heads of the opposition groups for diverting their weapons from the front line with the government.

map

In 24 hours of fighting, the SOHR said at least 38 fighters from rival sides were killed. Damascus-based Shaam News Network put the number at 60, in addition to six civilians killed because of the clashes.

For the past three years, the government has been unable to regain control of the eastern suburbs of Damascus. But in recent weeks, an intensified offensive points to a new determination to retake the area.

On Saturday, activists reported a heavy air campaign against the area's Qaboun neighbourhood.

Syria's conflict started as a largely unarmed uprising against Assad in March 2011, but it has since devolved into a full-scale civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Israeli Macron
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Trump versus International Liberalism: Should We Care?
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Talk to, Don’t Provoke, North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Bad Hair Wars
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger CIA Director Pompeo Doesn’t Understand the First Amendment
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A Dilemma For the Intelligence Agencies
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn
Stephen Lendman Tillerson Bashes Iran
Stephen Lendman

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

North Korea marks

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.