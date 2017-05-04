Regional powers agree on Syria 'de-escalation zones'

Russia, Turkey and Iran to create de-escalation areas in Syria, as opposition vents anger over Iranian involvement.

Russia, Iran and Turkey have signed a deal calling for the setup of so-called de-escalation zones in war-torn Syria during talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

The signing ceremony on Thursday was briefly interrupted as some members of the Syrian armed opposition's delegation stormed out in protest against Iran's participation in the deal.

The latest round of talks in Astana is sponsored by opposition supporter Turkey and Syrian government backers Russia and Iran.

STAFFAN DE MISTURA, UN SYRIA ENVOY, ON THE DEAL: Staffan de Mistura, the United Nations special envoy to Syria, said the agreement was an important step as the war had been going for six years and a successful deal could "help the atmosphere of the Geneva [peace] talks". "['De-escalation'] was a carefully chosen word in order to reduce to the bare minimum the use of weapons; for instance, airplanes, use of heavy weapons," said de Mistura. "[But] even when we say a 'reduction of violence' it doesn't mean total ceasefire because we know in conflicts like this, there will be spoilers. So the expectation is substantial reduction - hopefully to the minimum - of the level of use of certain types of weapons." Whether UN peacekeeping forces would be involved was unknown at this point, de Mistura said, although he did not rule it out. He also defended the agreement against criticism that the guarantors were also major perpetrators of the violence by saying that they have the means to reduce their actions. "So I would put some trust in the fact that the very three countries who signed do have an involvement and therefore can also have a dis-involvement," he said.

The head of the Russian delegation in Astana said that Syrian government fighter jets are not expected to fly over the "de-escalation" zones for six months.

Osama Abu Zaid, a member of the Syrian opposition delegation, said why they had rejected the deal.

"We cannot accept the [involvement of Iran] that is slaughtering the Syria people and fuelling sectarian division. We cannot accept it to act as a guarantor," said Abu Zaid. "This is the key and core problem in the agreement."

Abu Zaid also criticised the exclusion in the deal of key areas experiencing violence, such as Hama, and said that Russia had also failed to deliver on its commitments in the past.

Syria's civil war, currently in its seventh year, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and has drawn in world powers on all sides.

These negotiations are viewed as complementary to broader United Nations-brokered talks in Geneva on a political settlement, but neither have yielded real progress so far.

Abdrakhmanov said that next round of talks in Astana would be held in mid-July.