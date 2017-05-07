Sunday, May 07, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Miners attack Iran's Hassan Rouhani at disaster site

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 07 May 2017 09:05

View Comments

Following a deadly blast that killed at least 26, miners violently protest poor safety conditions on president's car.

Protests emerged in Golestan province

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani faced furious protests from coal miners and their families on Sunday when he visited the site of an accident that claimed dozens of lives, two weeks ahead of an election.

Local news agencies showed people stamping Rouhani's car and beating the windows in northern Golestan province as it tried to make its way through an angry crowd at the mine site, where at least 26 people were killed by an explosion on Wednesday.

At least nine more miners were trapped inside, but officials say there is little chance they survived.

The accident is thought to have been caused by concentrated methane gas that was triggered when workers tried to jumpstart an engine.

"The entire Iranian nation shares the sorrow of families of those killed in the Zemesten Yort mine accident. We are all responsible for this incident," said Rouhani, calling for tighter regulations in the mining sector.

The miners were angry over poor safety conditions and delayed wages, as thousands of factories and industrial sites across the country have struggled to keep up with payments in recent years because of the stagnant economy.

"Why is there no safety at the mine? Why does no one care?" the spokesman for the miners can be seen shouting at the scene in a video shared on social media.

"Last year, we gathered in front of the governor's office together with our wives because we were unpaid for 14 months. And you, the president, didn't even notice." 

Conservative presidential candidates, trying to unseat Rouhani, have focused on the poor, saying government policies have only benefited the wealthy.

The miners' spokesman said workers earn 10 million rials ($265) a month. "Can you live with that?" he asked the president in the video.

"Look at the mother with seven children. We have nothing to eat."

Labour Minister Ali Rabii travelled 1,400 metres deep into the mine, where rescue teams have been trying to unblock a collapsed tunnel as the search continues for survivors.

Rouhani has ordered a task force to investigate the causes of the explosion and handle compensation for victims and their families.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The National-Security State’s Tradition of Embracing Dictators
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.