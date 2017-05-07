Sunday, May 07, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Jordan, US launch major military exercises

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 07 May 2017 10:26

View Comments

Some 7,400 troops from 20 nations taking part in Eager Lion military drills, 'the largest and most complex to date'.

Jordanian soldiers

Jordan and the United States kicked off annual military exercises on Sunday known as Eager Lion with about 7,400 troops from more than 20 nations taking part.

US and Jordanian officials said the manoeuvres would include border security, cyber-defence, and "command and control" exercises to bolster coordination in response to threats including "terrorism".

"Joint efforts and coordination and the exchange of expertise ... are needed at the time when the region is facing the threat of terrorism," Jordanian Brigadier-General Khalid al-Shara, who will head the exercises, told reporters.

US Major-General Bill Hickman, deputy commanding officer for the American army in the region, said this year's Eager Lion exercises - the seventh so far - are "the largest and most complex to date".

The highlight of this year's war games, he said, will be that "for the first time ever a global strike mission" will be conducted by "two US Air Force B-1B bomber aircraft" - a long-range multi-mission bomber.

READ MORE: Jordan and Russia to cooperate on Syria military action

A statement by the Jordanian army said troops from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Gulf region are taking part in the exercises, which run until May 18, including from Britain, Japan, Kenya and Saudi Arabia.  

About 6,000 troops from Jordan and the US took part in last year's exercises, a joint operation first launched in 2011.

Jordan is a key partner in the US-led coalition battling Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) fighters in Syria and Iraq.

Two years ago, the United States announced its intention to increase overall US assistance to Jordan from $660m to $1bn annually for the 2015-2017 period.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The National-Security State’s Tradition of Embracing Dictators
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.