Thursday, May 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Hamas says it has arrested killer of Mazen Faqha

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 11 May 2017 11:25

View Comments

Mazen Faqha's suspected killer acted on Israel's 'orders' and confessed to the crime, says Hamas leader Ismail Haniya.

Hamas says it has arrested the killer of senior commander Mazen Faqha, who was shot dead in March, and said the suspect had carried out the assassination on Israel's orders.

Faqha, 38, was shot dead in the head and the chest at the entrance of his Gaza City home on March 24.

"All the evidence we have ... indicates the perpetrator committed this crime based on orders from the Israeli occupation," Ismali Haniya, the leader of Hamas's political wing, told reporters on Thursday, without identifying the suspect.

"He has confessed to the crime," he added, speaking outside Faqha's house in a press conference attended by the commander's widow.

Haniya, who was elected as Hamas's new political chief last week, said more details would be released in coming days, and he expected the suspect to be executed.

Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Faqha was a senior Hamas official in the Israeli-occupied West Bank when he was jailed by Israel in 2003 for planning attacks against Israelis.

He was sentenced to nine life terms but was released into the Gaza Strip as one of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners that Israel let go in exchange for soldier Gilad Shalit.

Hamas has previously said Faqha was shot with a silenced gun and accused Israel and its "collaborators" for his death.

Israel has not commented on the killing.

"Over the course of 47 days, the security apparatuses worked hard to uncover the threads of Mazen Faqha's assassination crime, until the killer and those who helped him were reached," Iyad al-Bozum, spokesman for Gaza's interior ministry, said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

A Hamas source said on condition of anonymity that the suspect had "participated in the morning in a reconstruction of the crime", after numerous security forces were seen in front of Faqha's home earlier in the day, according to the AFP news agency.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade for a decade, while Egypt's crossing with the enclave has also remained largely closed in recent years.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.