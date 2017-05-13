Saturday, May 13, 2017
   
Bus crash near Turkey's Marmaris kills 23 people

Saturday, 13 May 2017

Officials said the bus, carrying mostly women and children, fell 15 metres down a cliff near holiday town of Marmaris.

Marmaris

At least 23 people have been killed and 11 wounded when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, local authorities said on Saturday.

Television footage from the scene in western Mugla province showed a yellow bus lying on its side surrounded by ambulances.

Authorities said the tour bus topped over, fell 15 metres down a cliff and hit a car on a mountain road.

The local deputy governor told state-run Anadolu Agency that the driver is among the dead and most of those killed were women. He added that the cause of the accident remains unclear.

Anadolu Agency also said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother's Day event. It was travelling from the western city of Izmir.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a written statement, offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

