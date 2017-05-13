West Bank Palestinians vote in local elections

With all major Palestinian factions except Fatah boycotting the local poll, it is effectively a one-party election.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are going to the polls for the first time since 2012 to vote in local and municipal elections.

Several major Palestinian factions, including Hamas, the Islamic Jihad group and the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) refused to participate in Satuday's elections, despite the five-year gap since the last poll.

Fatah, the ruling party in the West Bank, is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who was elected in 2005.

Abbas' presidential term officially ended in 2009, but elections have not been held in Palestine since 2006, when Hamas stood for parliamentary elections and won.

Fatah refused to recognise the vote, and Hamas and Fatah have since 2007 ruled the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, respectively.

Efforts to create a unity government have been numerous, but faltered each time. Both parties have also blamed one another for their failure to hold elections together.

A student election on Wednesday at Birzeit University in the West Bank, considered more indicative of the overall mood of Palestinians living in the occupied territories, resulted in a victory for a party considered ideologically aligned with Hamas.