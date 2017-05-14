Sunday, May 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

ICRC: Cholera kills 115 people from late April to May

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 14 May 2017 11:10

View Comments

Thousands also ill from waterborne disease as second outbreak hits Arab world's poorest country in less than a year.

A cholera outbreak in war-torn Yemen has killed at least 115 people and left 8,500 ill as hospitals struggle to cope with an influx of patients, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, citing figures compiled by the Yemeni health ministry.

ICRC said on Sunday that the victims died between April 27 and Saturday.

"We now are facing a serious outbreak of cholera," said ICRC director of operations Dominik Stillhart, at a news conference in the capital Sanaa.

More than 8,500 suspected cases of the waterborne disease were reported in the same period in 14 governorates across Yemen, Stillhart said, up from 2,300 cases in 10 governorates last week.

READ MORE: Ould Cheikh Ahmed - Yemen on 'brink of abyss'

This is the second outbreak of cholera in less than a year in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

Yemen is in the grips of a war between the Saudi-supported government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, and fewer than half of the country's health facilities are functioning two years into the conflict.

Stillhart said hospitals were filled beyond capacity with patients displaying symptoms of cholera, a bacterial infection contracted through ingesting contaminated food or water.

"There are up to four cholera patients in one single bed," Stillhart said.

"There are people in the garden, and some even in their cars with the IV drip hanging from the window."

The World Health Organization now classifies Yemen as one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in the world alongside Syria, South Sudan, Nigeria and Iraq.

READ MORE: Famine 'largest humanitarian crisis in history of UN'

Critical food imports are also at an all-time low as many of the country's Red Sea ports are blockaded.

The United Nations has warned that 17 million people, equivalent to two-thirds of the population, are at imminent risk of famine in Yemen.

More than 8,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened to support Yemen's government in 2015, according to the WHO.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Curious National Home
Uri Avnery
Greg Palast Trump picks Al Capone of Vote Rigging
Greg Palast
Sheldon Richman The Debate Over Taxation Cannot Be Value-Free
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst President Trump Stress Disorder
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.