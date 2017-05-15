Monday, May 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Syria army 'moves into area' where rebels evicted ISIL

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 15 May 2017 08:55

View Comments

Syrian troops and allies move towards Iraqi and Jordanian border areas as US-backed groups route ISIL, say rebels.

The Syrian army and allied armed groups have started moving large numbers of troops to a desert region on the country's border with Iraq and Jordan as US-backed rebels make advances nearby, according to rebel sources. 

Speaking to the Reuters news agency on Monday, rebel sources and commanders said that hundreds of Syrian soldiers and fighters from Iranian-backed militias have in recent days poured into the town of Sabaa Biyar, located in a sparsely-populated desert territory that stretches to the Jordanian and Iraqi border known as the Syrian Badia.

In recent weeks, US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters had been advancing in the area, from which the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) recently pulled out. 

Sabaa Biyar, a remote town near the strategic Damascus-Baghdad highway, was captured by the army and its allies last week as they seek to prevent areas left by ISIL from falling into the hands of Western-backed rebels such as the FSA. 

"They have sent big reinforcements from artillery, to tanks and armoured vehicles," Major Issam Al Reis, the spokesperson for FSA's Southern Front group, told Reuters. 

The Syrian army was not immediately available for comment.

Syria's military has been alarmed by two months of FSA advances against ISIL that allowed the rebels to secure a large swathe of sparsely-populated territory stretching from the town of Bir Qassab, some 50km southeast of Damascus, all the way to the borders with Iraq and Jordan.

"The regime's plan is to reach the Iraqi-Syrian border and cut the road on our advance further towards the north east against [ISIL's] strongholds there after they lost territory in the Badia," Reis said.

READ MORE: Syria's civil war explained from the beginning

Syrian government fighter jets struck rebel outposts near the borders with Jordan and Iraq last Tuesday, while over the past few days they stepped up surveillance missions in the Badia and struck rebel outposts in the town of Bir Qassab.

Jordan alarmed

The push by the Syrian army and its Iranian-backed allies could risk bringing them to close to the Tanf base near the Iraqi border, where US Special Forces operate and train FSA rebels, rebels told Reuters. 

Yet, the presence of Iranian-backed fighters from Iraq and Lebanon's Hezbollah in that area has alarmed Jordan, a US ally, which backs rebel groups.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the kingdom did not accept the presence of pro-government armed groups as much they fought the threat of the groups such as ISIL. 

The kingdom has long been trying to prevent opposition-held southern Syria from falling to ISIL.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Donald Trump’s Behavioral Legacy
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery A Curious National Home
Uri Avnery
Greg Palast Trump picks Al Capone of Vote Rigging
Greg Palast
Sheldon Richman The Debate Over Taxation Cannot Be Value-Free
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst President Trump Stress Disorder
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.