Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates

The latest news after Arab Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and suspended Doha-bound flights.

Summary Kuwaiti mediation, demands list sent

Turkish troops deployment

Al Jazeera, sympathy for Qatar banned

11 countries severe ties

Borders, airspace closed

The latest developments since several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut ties with Qatar on June 5. (All times GMT+3)

4:35pm - Qatar's Emir meets France's top diplomat in Doha

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar's Emir, met Jean-Yves Le Drian, the foreign minister of France, in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday.

According Qatar's state news agency, the Gulf crisis topped the agenda of the meeting.

Le Drian also held a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar's prime minister and interior minister.

2:10pm - French FM concerned for humanitarian consequences of blockade, says crisis 'is against everyone's interest'

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian renewed France's commitment to helping reduce tensions in the Gulf, offering full support to Kuwait's mediation efforts and stating that the spat is "not benefitting anyone and is against everyone's interest".

Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart in Doha, Jean-Yves Le Drian said he was particularly concerned for separated, binational families, and for students whose education has been disrupted.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed France's support, and again rejected claims Doha is supporting terrorism.

Samer Shehata, associate professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, said while few countries have leverage over Saudi Arabia, which is among the nations boycotting Qatar, those offering support "do add momentum to the argument that this should not become the new normal".

11:00am - France and Qatar's foreign ministers to hold talks in Doha

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has arrived in Doha on a two-day Gulf tour aimed at easing tensions in the region.

Le Drian is due to meet his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday. He will then travel to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The French foreign ministry said the trip was in line with similar strategies adopted by the US, Britain and Germany regarding the boycott of Qatar by its neighbours.

2:40am - Trump: We will maintain good relations with Qatar

"We are going to have a good relationship with Qatar and not going to have a problem with the military base [in Qatar]," Trump said in an interview with CBN News aired on Wednesday.

Qatar is home to the Al-Udeid airbase that holds the forward headquarters of Central Command and hosts around 10,000 American troops.

"If we ever had to leave [the base], we'd have 10 countries willing to build us another one. And they'll pay for it."

12:20am - British navy vessel in Doha for joint exercise

The British navy vessel "HMS Middleton" arrived in Doha to participate in a joint naval exercise between Qatar's Emiri Navy and the British Royal Navy in the Qatari territorial waters, according to Qatar's defence ministry.

The ministry said the exercise came on the basis of prior agreements between the two sides in the framework of bilateral defence cooperation to support efforts of combating terrorism and smuggling as well as to maintain security and stability in the region.

14 July 2017

9:20pm - Nasr al-Hariri: Gulf crisis has had no impact on Syria

A top Syrian opposition figure on Friday said that the dispute between Qatar and four key Arab countries has had no impact on the "revolution" aimed to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Nasr al-Hariri, the head of the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee, said the disputes between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have with Qatar amount to "a problem in one family, in one house".

He said the Syrian opposition has good ties with all the countries.

Speaking to reporters near the end of the latest intra-Syrian peace talks round under UN mediation in Geneva, Al-Hariri said he hoped the disputes "will be resolved soon without any impact on us".

8:15pm - Trump, Saudi King discuss Qatar dispute

The White House said that US President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Saudi King Salman on Friday.

The two leaders discussed efforts to resolve the month-long dispute between Qatar and the four Arab states.

8pm - Erdogan meets Qatar's FM in Ankara

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

According to Qatar's state news agency, they discussed the Gulf crisis and bilateral relations among other topics.

3:35pm - Ankara, Doha say Turkish base will stay in Qatar

Turkey and Qatar on Friday reiterated Ankara would keep a new military base in the Gulf country, rejecting demands from Saudi Arabia and its allies for the facility to be closed.

"No country has the right to raise the issue of the Turkish base or the military cooperation between Qatar and Turkey as long as this cooperation respects international law," Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters in Ankara.

Speaking after meeting him, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the demands to close the base go against the two countries' sovereignty.

"A third country has no right to say something to Qatar or Turkey. Everyone must respect this," he added.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to visit the Gulf soon to discuss efforts to resolve the crisis, Cavusoglu said.

12:47pm - Qatar FM says Tillerson visit not a failure

Qatar's foreign minister says it would be unfair to describe US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy to find a solution as a failure, insisting that the crisis "cannot be solved in a day."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also told reporters in Ankara on Friday that Qatar would continue to work with the United States and Kuwait to end the standoff with its four Arab neighbors.

Tillerson concluded his mediation efforts Thursday, making no promise of an imminent breakthrough but voicing optimism that Qatar and its neighbours might soon be willing to talk face to face.

The Qatari minister again denied accusations that his nation provided support to terror groups, accusing the four of failing to provide "single evidence" against his gas-rich nation.

8:57am - Qatar FM to visit Turkey

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to visit Turkey and meet with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has shown support for Qatar during the GCC crisis, stepping in to send troops and food supplies following the blockade.

Qatar's foreign minister is expected to hold a joint press conference in the morning with Cavusoglu.

3am - UAE says 'headed for a long estrangement' with Qatar

There will be no quick end to the Gulf crisis said the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs on his official Twitter account on Friday.

"We are headed for a long estrangement ... we are very far from a political solution involving a change in Qatar's course, and in light of that nothing will change and we have to look for a different format of relations," Anwar Gargash said.

2:05am - Egyptian coach suspended as row over Qatar reaches football

Egyptian coach Hossam el-Badry was fined $10,000 on Thursday by the Confederation of African Football and suspended for one game for refusing to give interviews to Qatar-based beIN Sports network - owned by Al Jazeera - and attempting to boycott a news conference.

El-Badry - coach of Egyptian club Al Ahly - initially refused to attend a news conference following a match on June 20 because of the presence of beIN sports journalists. He did eventually attend, but either put his hand over the beIN microphone while speaking or pushed it away, CAF said.

Following a game in Egypt last weekend against Cameroon's Coton Sport, el-Badry and Al Ahly players refused all interviews with beIN. The players also boycotted the news conference.

El-Badry's one-game ban was put on hold, provided he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the remainder of the African Champions League.

13 July 2017

8:30pm - Turkey will stand by Qatar: Economy minister

Turkey will continue to meet Qatar's daily and long-term needs through exporting necessary supplies, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.

8:20pm - UAE minister says demand to shut Al Jazeera dropped

In an interview with The Times, Noura al-Kaabi, the UAE minister for the federal national council, said the Emirates sought "fundamental change and restructuring" of Al Jazeera rather than to shut it. She also said that the Saudi-led group was ready to negotiate with Qatar.

6:45pm - HRW: Isolation of Qatar causing rights abuses

Human Rights Watch said the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies is infringing on the right to free expression, separating families, and interrupting medical care among other rights violations.

"Gulf autocrats’ political disputes are violating the rights of peaceful Gulf residents who were living their lives and caring for their families," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

5:55pm - GCC crisis lingers as Tillerson heads home

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has held a second round of talks with the leaders of Qatar on Thursday, but he left for the US without talking to the press.

3:20pm - Tillerson meets with Qatari emir and foreign minister

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has met the Qatari emir and foreign minister for the second time during his four-day visit to the Gulf.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meetings discussed the efforts to solve the Gulf crisis.

8:00am - Tillerson to make unexpected return to Qatar

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to make an unexpected return visit to Doha on Thursday, as he tries to help find a solution to the Gulf crisis.

The visit comes a day after he held talks with leaders from the four Arab states blockading Qatar.

In his first trip to Doha on Tuesday, Tillerson told reporters that the Qatari government had "very reasonable" views in the dispute.

5:50am - Bob Corker: Saudi terrorism support 'dwarfs' Qatar's

"The amount of support for terrorism by Saudi Arabia dwarfs what Qatar's doing," said Bob Corker, the Chairman of the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday.

"I was really disappointed to see what Saudi Arabia did after having a great summit and bringing everybody together," he said - referring to the Riyadh summit in May attended by US President Donald Trump. "I think this is quite possibly a rookie mistake by a crown prince who I think could be the future for Saudi Arabia," added Corker.

Corker made the comments about Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a legislative hearing while addressing the former US ambassador to Israel.

Corker has the power to block arms sales to GCC countries - which he has previously threatened to do if the Gulf crisis is not resolved diplomatically.

3am - Rex Tillerson to travel to Qatar on Thursday

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will make an unexpected return visit to Doha on Thursday to meet with senior Qatari officials as he tries to find a solution to the Gulf crisis, according to the state department.

It comes after Tillerson held a day of talks with the four Arab states leading a blockade against Doha.

12 July 2017

11:30pm - UAE accuses Al Jazeera of anti-Semitism, inciting hate

In a letter to the UN, the UAE's state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, accused Al Jazeera of having "promoted anti-Semitic violence by broadcasting sermons by the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf al-Qaradawi".

The letter - published on Wednesday by the UAE National Media Council - also accused Al Jazeera of "incitement to hostility, violence and discrimination" and lists broadcasting the speeches of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as an example.

The United Nations has warned that demands on Qatar to close Al Jazeera by the Saudi-led group, which includes the UAE, violate basic freedoms.

04:35pm - Tillerson holding meetings in Saudi Arabia

Foreign ministers of the four Arab countries boycotting Qatar began a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday, as the US official seeks to find a solution for the Gulf dispute.

The meeting brings together foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt with Tillerson in the Saudi Arabian coastal city of Jeddah, DPA news agency quoted the Saudi-owned TV network Al Arabiya as reporting.

Tillerson arrived in Jeddah earlier Wednesday and held a meeting with King Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir before the meeting, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

03:40pm - French foreign minister to visit Gulf countries

The French government has announced that Foreign Minister Jean-Yes Le Drian will be visiting Qatar as part of efforts to ease the tension in the Gulf.

Reuters reported that Le Drian will also visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates during the trip scheduled on July 15 and 16.

"Concerned by current tensions that are affecting these countries with whom we have close and friendly ties, we call for a rapid de-escalation that would be in everyone's interest," the French foreign ministry statement said.

10:45am - Turkey sent nearly 200 cargo planes to Qatar since GCC crisis began

Turkey has sent 197 cargo planes, 16 trucks and one ship to Qatar to meet its daily needs since a dispute broke out last month between Qatar and other Gulf states, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.

At a meeting with Zeybekci in the Turkish capital Ankara, Qatar's economy minister, Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani, said Doha's sea and land trade was continuing without disruption despite the blockade by four Arab states.

8:00am - Tillerson heads to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gulf crisis

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to meet Saudi King Salman on Wednesday, before holding talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states that have imposed a blockade on Qatar.

The visit to Jeddah follows meetings in Doha with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

7:00am - Qatar questions timing of Riyadh agreement leak

Qatar's foreign minister has questioned the timing of the leak of a set of agreements made between Gulf countries between 2013 and 2014 and insisted that his country was abiding by the accords.

After CNN on Monday published a set of documents known as the "Riyadh agreements," Qatari officials said the leak aimed to weaken mediation efforts in the region.

The documents were published ahead of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's arrival in the Gulf for shuttle diplomacy between Jeddah, Doha and Kuwait City.

"These are clear efforts to diminish … the mediation by Kuwait, and the efforts of the United States to mediate this crisis," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

1:20am - More Turkish troops arrive at military base in Qatar

Qatar said on Tuesday more Turkish troops had arrived at a military base in Doha after Ankara fast-tracked legislation last month for more soldiers to be deployed there.

Training has been ongoing since June 19. The base in Qatar houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.

"This defence cooperation between Doha and Ankara is part of their common defence vision to support anti-terrorism efforts and maintain security and stability in the region," a statement by Qatar's Armed Forces said.

The statement did not give the number of Turkish troops at the base or how many had just joined to bolster the deployment, but said it was the fifth batch of Turkish troops to arrive.

11 July 2017

11:40pm - Qatar-US terror deal 'insufficient', says Saudi-led group

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain said the agreement on combatting terror funding between Qatar and the US was "insufficient".

In a joint statement released in their state media, the four Arab states said they would "carefully monitor the seriousness of Qatari authorities" in fighting terrorism financing.

They also said sanctions on Doha would remain in place until it meets their demands.

9:25pm - Egypt wants Qatar out of anti-ISIL coalition

The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) should kick Qatar out of its operation, the spokesman of Egypt's foreign ministry said during a coalition meeting held in Washington, DC.

Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, who is the head of the Egyptian delegation in the meeting, said it is "unacceptable" for the coalition "to have among its members states that support terrorism, or advocate for it in their media".

"The decision by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain to boycott Qatar -a coalition member- is in accordance with that principle," he said in a statement.

Qatar hosts the largest US military airbase in the Middle East, Al-Udeid, where more than 11,000 US and coalition forces are deployed. The US-led operation is mostly launched from the Al-Udeid military base.

7:35pm - Kuwaiti emir expresses 'bitterness' over Gulf crisis

Kuwait's ruler has described the rift in the Gulf as unprecedented, but said he intended to push ahead with mediation efforts, state news agency KUNA reported.

"His Highness the country's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah ... expressed a feeling of bitterness and has been deeply affected by the unprecedented developments that [our Gulf house] is witnessing," the agency said.

He said the positive reaction and support for Kuwait's mediation efforts had strengthened his resolve to deal with the crisis.

4:30pm - Qatar signs MoU on 'terror financing' with the US

The Qatari FM and the US secretary of state say Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding on combatting and financing "terrorism".

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called the meetings with Rex Tillerson in Doha "very constructive". He called on the countries blockading Qatar to also sign the MoU.

Tillerson said the US has one goal: "To drive terrorism off the face of the Earth."

4:20pm - FMs of boycotting nations to meet in Jeddah

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet the foreign ministers of the four countries leading the boycott against Qatar in Jeddah on Wednesday. He will then return to Kuwait before heading back to the US.

2:00pm - Tillerson calls Qatari position 'reasonable'

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday it had "reasonable" views in the month-old diplomatic crisis with Arab neighbours.

"I think Qatar has been quite clear in its positions, and I think those have been very reasonable," Tillerson told reporters.

11:55am - Tillerson arrives in Qatar for talks on GCC crisis

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Doha for talks with Qatar's emir and foreign minister.

10:00am - Tillerson due in Qatar to discuss Gulf crisis

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to hold talks with Qatar's emir and foreign minister in Doha on Tuesday.

The US State Department said Tillerson would meet with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at 8:30 GMT.

He will then hold talks with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

8:00am - Saudi-led bloc says Qatar violated Riyadh agreements

The Saudi-led bloc has accused Qatar of violating deals it signed in 2013 and 2014 with its Gulf neighbours, which prohibited support for opposition groups in those nations, as well as in Egypt and Yemen.

The existence of the agreements has been known, but the content and the documents, which were obtained by CNN, were never made public.

The Gulf countries have accused Qatar of not complying with the agreements. "It is without doubt that Qatar did not abide by Riyadh Agreements of 2013-2014, violated it and broke promise," Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain said in a statement.

Many of the demands that were recently made to lift the blockade against Qatar were already included in the Riyadh Agreements.

1:30am - US, UK and Kuwait call on all sides to swiftly end Gulf crisis

The United States, United Kingdom, and Kuwait urged all parties "to quickly contain the current crisis and resolve it at the earliest through dialogue," according to a statement reported by the Kuwait state news agency KUNA on Tuesday.

The statement came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British National Security Advisor Mark Sedwill visited Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator, in order to resolve the crisis.

10 July 2017

11:35pm - 'An issue that concerns not just us but the whole world'

"We are trying to resolve an issue that concerns not just us but the whole world," Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, told US top diplomat Rex Tillerson.

US officials said Tillerson does not expect an immediate breakthrough, which they warned could be months away. Rather, they said, he wants to explore possibilities for sparking negotiations.

7:30pm - US secretary of state lands in Kuwait

Rex Tillerson has arrived in Kuwait at the start of his four-day visit to the Gulf. He was greeted by the deputy emir, the foreign minister and other officials.

Tillerson is set to meet Emir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah this evening as well as the foreign minister and the British security adviser who is also in Kuwait for consultations on the Gulf crisis.

6:05pm - Qatari rights committee backs compensation claims

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee welcomes the establishment of the Compensation Claims Committee that aims to seek compensation for damages and losses resulting from the blockade.

The NHRC says it will forward all complaints received from victims to the Compensation Committee.

3:55pm - Qatar Petroleum, France's Total to launch joint venture

State-owned Qatar Petroleum and French energy giant Total will formally launch a 25-year joint venture to develop the Al Shaheen oil field, the companies said.

The North Oil Company, to be launched on Tuesday, will be made up of a 70 percent stake from QP and a 30 percent stake from Total, which is taking over operations from Maersk Oil. The launch comes amid the worst crisis to hit Qatar, the world's largest exporter of natural gas, in years.

The signing of the contract also comes amid reports that Saudi Arabia and the UAE may pressure international companies to either do business with them or with Qatar.

12:05pm - Qatar's energy minister: LNG exports not affected by anti-Qatar quartet boycott

Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada said that Qatar's exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan, India, South Korea and China have not suffered as a result of a boycott by the four Arab states.

In a statement today, al-Sada said that exports to the four Asian countries accounted for nearly three quarters of the country's total exports.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for less than eight percent, the statement said.

8:15am - Tillerson heads to Kuwait to help resolve GCC crisis

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to arrive in Kuwait today to help seek a resolution for the Gulf crisis.

In a statement, the US state department said that Tillerson will "meet with senior Kuwait officials to discuss the ongoing efforts to resolve the Gulf dispute".

His meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is scheduled for 16:15 GMT.

6:30am - Qatar central bank says country has $340bn in reserves

Qatar has $340bn in reserves including holdings of its sovereign wealth fund that could help the Gulf country to weather the isolation by its powerful Arab neighbours, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saoud Al Thani told CNBC.

"This is the credibility of our system, we have enough cash to preserve any...kind of shock," he said.

Al Thani said the central bank has $40bn in reserves plus gold, while the Qatar Investment Authority has $300bn in reserves that it could liquidate.

09 July 2017

6:05pm - ICC prosecutor expresses regret over anti-Qatar blockade

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the country's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday held a meeting in Doha with Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Among other topics, they discussed the Gulf crisis and the illegal anti-Qatar steps taken by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states.

For her part, Bensouda expressed regret over the human rights violations committed by the quartet that imposed air, sea and land blockade against Qatar.

She praised Qatar's mature way of dealing with the crisis.

4pm - Qatar Chamber chief: Unjust siege against Qatar affected blockading states more

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the chairman of Qatar Chamber, said that the unjust siege imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies on Qatar did not affect the country's market as much as it hit the companies of those countries who lost the Qatari market.

He said that Qatar was able to immediately secure its needs of all kinds of goods by importing them from alternative countries at the same cost and with better quality.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted the recent launch of direct shipping lines with Salalah and Sohar ports in Oman, Mundra and Nhava Sheva ports in India and the Turkish port of Izmir from which the first ship carrying about 3,000 tons of miscellaneous foodstuffs arrived last week.

2pm - Qatar to seek compensation for damages from blockade

Qatari Public Prosecutor Ali Al Marri said in a press conference that the government is forming a committee to handle claims made by private companies, public institutions and individuals of damages stemming from the blockade.

08 July 2017

10:35pm - UK's top diplomat meets Qatar's Emir

Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, has met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Al Bahr palace in Doha.

Among other topics, the two discussed the Gulf crisis as well as ways to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation between Qatar and the UK, according to Qatar's state news agency.

9:15pm - UK's foreign secretary arrives in Doha

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has arrived in Qatar's capital in an effort to mediate in the Gulf crisis.

He was met late on Saturday by Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

9:10pm - Erdogan criticises anti-Qatar measures

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the sanctions against Qatar at a news conference on Saturday after the G20 meeting in Hamburg.

He said that allegations against Qatar are unfair and provocation in the Gulf region should be avoided.

Erdogan stressed that the countries involved in the standoff should work towards a reasonable solution of the conflict.

4:20pm - UK's top diplomat in Kuwait to help mediate in the Gulf crisis

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in Kuwait on Saturday to support the country's mediation in the Gulf dispute.

Johnson planned to meet Kuwait's foreign minister and other senior leaders, following talks on Friday with officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, his office said.

"The UK strongly supports Kuwait's mediation efforts and the foreign secretary will pay tribute to the work of the Emir of Kuwait," it said in a statement.

Johnson's talks in Kuwait would be followed by similar meetings with senior leaders in Qatar later on Saturday.

07 July 2017

11:55pm - Qatar port operating 'at full capacity' as usual

The head of Qatar's main commercial port has said that it is operating "at full capacity" but that it has not seen an increase in traffic after the beginning of the blockade by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Yafei, Hamad Port director, said on Friday that the only change was that the Doha-bound ships were transiting through two Omani ports, rather than the Emirati Jebel Ali port - a regional hub.

10pm - Qatar rejects Saudi-led group allegations

A source at Qatar's foreign ministry said that accusations from the Saudi-led anti-Qatar quartet regarding financing "terrorism" and interference in internal affairs of other countries amount to defamation.

"The State of Qatar is an active member committed to combating terrorism and its financing at regional and international levels. The international community attests to that," said the source.

9:15pm - UNESCO receives complaints report from Qatari students in anti-Qatar Gulf states

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee has submitted a report to UNESCO detailing the violations committed by educational institutions against Qatari students in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NHRC Chairman Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri said that violations against students included preventing them from taking final exams, withholding certificates of graduation, closing their educational accounts and arbitrarily terminating their registration without giving reasons.

At least 85 violations against Qatari students were committed in the UAE, followed by 29 violations in Saudi Arabia and 25 in Bahrain, according to the report.

8:45pm - UK foreign secretary of state Boris Johnson arrives in Middle East

Boris Johnson arrived in the Middle East on Friday to meet representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to help ease Qatar tension

"The Foreign Secretary will urge all parties to get behind Kuwait's mediation efforts, which the UK strongly supports, and work towards de-escalation and Gulf unity for the sake of regional stability," the foreign office said in a statement.

The statement also said that Johnson will discuss security and bilateral issues with a "particular focus on working together to address the common threats of extremism, radicalisation and terrorism."

7:30pm - Oman orders trade of Qatari Riyal at official rate

The Central Bank of Oman ordered all local commercial banks and exchange companies to trade the Qatari riyal at the official exchange rate.

"The Central Bank of Oman will also accept Qatari riyals and provide exchange services if needed," the statement said.

7:20pm - 'Qatar is rich enough to face threats of the blockade'

Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Sharif al-Emadi said that his country is rich enough to withstand threats of bloackade.

"We have sovereign wealth funds of 250 per cent of gross domestic product, we have Qatar Central Bank reserves, and we have a ministry of finance strategic reserve," he told The Times newspaper.

1:30pm - Mattis affirms US-Qatar cooperation: Pentagon

Jim Mattis, the US defence secretary, has reaffirmed America's strategic security partnership with Qatar, the Pentagon said, amid a diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.

Qatar hosts a vital US-led command center at the Al-Udeid air base, where the anti-ISIL coalition launches raids against the jihadists.

Saudi Arabia is leading a four-country blockade of Qatar in the region's biggest crisis in years. Mattis stressed the importance of de-escalating tensions "so all partners in the Gulf region can focus on next steps in meeting common goals," the readout stated.

4:30am - Tillerson to travel to Kuwait

A US State Department statement late on Thursday said that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be travelling to Kuwait on Monday to discuss efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

Tillerson would visit Kuwait City following visits to Ukraine and Turkey and is expected to meet Kuwaiti officials who have been trying to mediate.

2:00am - Saudi-led group vows 'appropriate' measures

In a joint statement released late on Thursday, the Saudi-led group blamed Qatar for "continuing to seek to sabotage and undermine the security and stability in the Gulf region".

"All political, economic and legal measures will be taken in the manner and at the time deemed appropriate to preserve the four countries' rights, security and stability," the statement said.

12:45am - US warns Gulf crisis could last for months

The US State Department warned that the Gulf crisis could "possibly even intensify", Heather Nauert, spokeswoman for the state department, said on Thursday.

"We remain very concerned about that ongoing situation between Qatar and GCC countries."

12:20am - Trump discusses Qatar-Gulf crisis with Angela Merkel

"President Donald Trump met Chancellor Angela Merkel in Hamburg, Germany, to coordinate on key policy areas ahead of Friday's G20 summit," a White House press release said.

"The leaders conferred on a range of shared foreign and security policy priorities, including ... de-escalating the conflict between Qatar and some of its Gulf and Arab neighbors."

06 July 2017

11:00pm - Qatar's defence minister discusses Gulf crisis with US defence secretary

Qatar's Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah held a telephone conversation with US Defence Secretary James Mattis on Thursday.

Attiyah discussed the Gulf crisis with Mattis and reiterated Qatar's backing for the efforts of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to reach a resolution of the dispute through constructive dialogue, according to Qatar's state news agency.

He also expressed Qatar's appreciation for the US supportive stance for regional stability, stressing the depth of cooperation between the two countries in terms of combating and rejecting terrorism and violent extremism.

10:30pm - Egypt's FM discusses Gulf crisis with Russian counterpart

Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry held a phone conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, discussing the dispute with Qatar.

The foreign ministry of Egypt said Shoukry reiterated his country's rejection of Qatar's "support of terrorism" - the allegation that Doha denies.

10:10pm - US warns Qatar crisis could last for months

The US state department has warned that the Gulf crisis between Qatar and its neighbors is at an impasse and could potentially drag on for weeks or even months.

The US believes the crisis could "possibly even intensify" said on Thursday Heather Nauert, the spokeswoman for the state department.

Nauert did not specify what type of escalation the US fears. But she said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson remains in close contact with the countries involved.

The US is praising Kuwait for trying to mediate a resolution, she said.

10pm - Tunisia's former leader: Anti-Qatar bloc isolated itself

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki has said he believed that besieging Qatar is the last weapon at the disposal of regimes that have been trying for years to limit Qatar's role and prevent it from being a political player.

In an interview with Qatari daily Al Sharq published on Thursday, Marzouki said those who wanted to isolate Qatar were exposed and have themselves become isolated.

Marzouki said Qatar is on the right side and the whole world supports it and trusts its ability to withstand the crisis, stressing that the Arab peoples sympathise with Qatar and the vast majority of countries, particularly African ones, are on Qatar's side.

He said the battle against Qatar won't be the last, noting that other battles are "on the horizon and no one knows what third or fourth siege will hit any country" where a new Arab political regime rises.

6:45pm - Saudi Arabia accuses Qatar of using Twitter to stoke dissent

Saudi Arabia, which is leading a four-country blockade of Gulf neighbour Qatar, on Thursday accused Doha of being behind over 23,000 Twitter accounts it blames for trying to stoke dissent in Saudi Arabia.

"We found over 23,000 Twitter accounts driven by Qatar, some of them linked to accounts calling for 'revolution' in Saudi Arabia," Information Minister Awwad Saleh al-Awwad told AFP news agency during a visit to Paris.

4:53pm - World-beating wealth props up Qatar against sanctions

A month after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism, it is suffering from isolation but is nowhere near an economic crisis, the Reuters news agency reports.

The alliance against it, meanwhile, may not have options to inflict further damage.

As the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter, Qatar is so rich - at $127,660, its gross domestic product per capita in purchasing power terms is the highest of any country, according to the International Monetary Fund - it can deploy money to counter almost any type of sanction.

In the past month it has arranged new shipping routes to offset the closure of its border with Saudi Arabia, deposited billions of dollars of state money in local banks to shore them up, and drawn the interest of some of the West's biggest energy firms by announcing a plan to raise its LNG output 30 percent.

The success of these initiatives suggests Qatar could weather months or years of the current sanctions if it has the political will to do so - and that further sanctions being contemplated by the alliance may not prove decisive.

4:40pm - Energy giants seek role in Qatar's gas expansion despite Gulf crisis

Three of the West's biggest energy corporations are lobbying Qatar to take part in a huge expansion of its gas production, handing Doha an unintended but timely boost in its dispute with Gulf Arab neighbours.

The chief executives of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total all met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha before it announced a plan on Tuesday to raise output of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 30 percent.

Company and industry sources told Reuters news agency that the CEOs had expressed interest in helping Qatar with its ambition to produce 100 million tonnes of LNG annually - equivalent to a third of current global supplies - in the next five to seven years.

Spokespeople from all three firms declined comment. However, a top executive from one energy major looking into expanding in Qatar said the huge business opportunity was worth the considerable political risk.

2:30pm - UN undersecretary Jeffrey Feltman in Doha

Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met with the United Nations undersecretary general Jeffrey Feltman in Doha.

During the meeting, Feltman expressed the UN's concern about the continuation of the Gulf crisis. He also stressed UN support of the Kuwaiti mediation efforts to solve the crisis.

10:20am - Germany to help clear up Qatar accusations

Germany's foreign minister says his country's intelligence service will participate in efforts to clear up accusations by Arab neighbours that Qatar supports "terror groups".

Gabriel told Deutschlandfunk radio Thursday there was an agreement for Qatar to "open all its books" to Germany's intelligence service "if we have questions about certain people or structures".

The minister said he no longer sees the risk of a military escalation in the standoff despite an angry reaction on Wednesday from the four Arab nations to Qatar's response to their demands. Gabriel said that, while the reaction sounded harsh, many demands were no longer mentioned.

05 July 2017

7:45pm - Turkey's Erdogan underlines support for Qatar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined his country's support for Qatar and its anger at the demand for the closure of a Turkish military base in Doha. He said the demand shows "a lack of respect toward us and Qatar".

Erdogan told the German weekly Die Zeit on Wednesday that "what is being done with Qatar runs counter to international law".

6:15pm - Saudi-led bloc voices regret over Qatari reply to demands

Four Arab states imposing a partial blockade against Qatar have voiced "regret" over Doha’s "negative reply" to their demands, according to a joint statement,

The statement was issued after the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain met in Cairo.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a joint press conference that further steps against Qatar will be taken at the appropriate time in line with the international law.

He added that economic boycott against Qatar will remain until the country changes its policies for the better.

The minister also said he hoped that Turkey remained neutral in the crisis, while he called Iran "the biggest supporter of terrorism".

6:15pm - Trump calls Egypt's Sisi over Gulf crisis

US President Donald Trump has called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the ongoing dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbours, according to the White House.

Trump urged Egypt and other countries that imposed a blockade on Qatar "to negotiate constructively to resolve the dispute".

Trump "reiterated the need for all countries to follow through on their commitments at the Riyadh Summit to stop terrorist financing and discredit extremist ideology", the statement said.

5:25pm - Kuwait FM meets German counterpart

Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah met on Wednesday with the visiting German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

The foreign minister lauded Germany's support of Kuwait's mediation in resolving the regional crisis. For his part Gabriel reiterated his country's support of Kuwait, while urging restraint in order to reach a solution that satisfies all parties.

3:05pm - Qatar FM calls for dialogue to resolve Gulf Crisis

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar's foreign minister, said his country is going to do "whatever it takes to protect our people", even as he urges more dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed said that whatever Saudi Arabia and its allies take against Qatar should be based in international law.

3:55am - Saudi-led group confirms receiving Qatar's response

"The four countries have received the Qatari response via Kuwait before the end of the additional deadline, which came at the request of HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait," said Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Qatar will receive a reply in due time," added the statement, which was reported by the Saudi News Agency.

1:05am - Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo

Heads of intelligence from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain held a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

MENA, citing "informed sources", did not provide details of the meeting, which took place one day before foreign ministers from the four countries were due to meet to discuss the Gulf dispute.

12:13am - AU chair says Saudi FM's Ethiopia visit not related to GCC crisis

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, unexpectedly attended a summit of African Union (AU) leaders in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

When asked about Jubeir's visit, Alpha Conde, the AU chairperson, insisted the Saudi diplomat's trip was not an attempt to shore up support for a Saudi-led embargo against Qatar.

"No, he didn't come here to discuss the crisis in the GCC," Conde said, using an acronym for the Gulf Cooperation Council. "He came to discuss cooperation because Africa is against financing terrorism. We want to eradicate all sorts of terrorism. This is why we said we will cooperate with Kuwait in mediating this [Gulf] crisis."

04 July 2017

11:02pm - Qatar FM: List of demands unrealistic and not actionable

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar's foreign minister, said "the fight against terrorism" is "a top priority" for his country.

"It is an issue of national security, not only to the state of Qatar but to the entire region," he told reporters in Qatar's capital, Doha, after a meeting with Sigmar Gabriel, his German counterpart.

"However, the unjust siege imposed by the other states under the pretext of combating terrorism is totally false and fabricated," he added

The Qatari diplomat also said that the demands put to Doha by Saudi Arabia and its allies were impossible to meet.

"The list is unrealistic and is not actionable," he said. "It's not about terrorism, it's talking about shutting down the freedom of speech."

8:20pm - Gabriel: Qatar's sovereignty must be respected

The foreign minister of Germany praised Qatar's "restraint" in responding to a blockade imposed by Arab states amid the worst regional diplomatic crisis in years.

"There are boundaries that you should not cross, that the sovereignty of each of country and the respect of this national sovereignty has to be there," Sigmar Gabriel told reporters in the Qatari capital, Doha, after a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"It has to be a basic condition and when that is there, even the most difficult questions can be talked about," added Gabriel, concluding a tour of the Gulf region, which also included stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Aran Emirates.

5:10pm - German FM in Qatar for Gulf crisis talks

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's foreign minister is visiting Qatar as part of a Gulf tour to resolve the regional diplomatic crisis.

He is talking to journalists along with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Qatar's capital, Doha. Here are some excerpts from the press conference.

German FM: Gulf disunity could weaken entire region

German FM: Sovereignty of all nations needs to be respected

German FM: Best solution to Gulf crisis is deal to end support for armed groups

German FM: Would be good if other Gulf states accepted the invitation to dialogue. Conflicts like this can only be resolved at the negotiating table

German FM: There are plenty of ways to prevent the crisis escalating

Qatar FM: We are fully prepared to engage in dialogue and examine grievances

Qatar FM: Enough with the smear campaign and false accusations

12:30pm - UAE says it is still waiting on Qatar response to demands

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed al-Nahayan said that the Arab countries blockading Qatar were still waiting for a response to their demands via mediator Kuwait.

"I think it is premature to talk about extra sanctions ... this depends on what we will hear from our brothers in Kuwait," the foreign minister said at a press conference with his German counterpart in Abu Dhabi.

12:15pm - German FM sees Gulf stand-off as chance to tackle 'terror finance'

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the entire gulf region has the opportunity to strengthen the fight against "terrorism funding".

Gabriel is meeting officials in Abu Dhabi, before travelling to Doha to meet Qatar's foreign minister later on Tuesday.

11:15am - Qatar Petroleum CEO: Company 'will not be affected' by crisis

The CEO of state-run Qatar Petroleum has said the company "will not be affected by the siege".

Saad al-Kaabi was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday where he announced the company would be increasing its natural gas output by 30 percent by 2024.

7:00am - UK's May calls for 'de-escalation' of GCC crisis in call with Saudi crown prince

In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, British Prime Minister Theresa May urged "all sides" of the ongoing crisis to "take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation and restore [GCC] unity", her office said in a statement on Monday.

The statement also said that the "UK remains committed to supporting this process".

03 July 2017

10:46pm - Emir of Qatar speaks to Macron, to visit France in late summer

France's President Emmanuel Macron has held a phone conversation with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the situation in the Gulf.

"During this telephone exchange, the emir said that in view of the situation, he expected to come to France at the end of summer," a statement by Macron's office said.

The two leaders stressed the need to resolve the Gulf crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means, as well as back the mediation efforts of Kuwait, Qatar News Agency said in a statement.

8:55pm - Saudi FM: Hope for "positive response" from Qatar

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said that he hopes Qatar will respond positively to the list of demands put forth by his country and other Arab states.

"We hope for a positive response to be able to resolve the crisis," he said from the city of Jeddah.

Al Jubeir also said that Qatar's response will be "examined with precision".

Speaking at press conference with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, Al Jubeir said that they discussed "the necessity of putting an end to the support for terrorism, extremism, and calls for hate and interference in the affairs of others."

8:15pm - Germany: Arab states not questioning Qatar's sovereignty

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's foreign minister, said he did not have the impression that the other Arab states were questioning Qatar's sovereignty.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir in Jeddah, during a tour of the Gulf region.

Gabriel said that the best way to solve the stand-off between Qatar and its Arab neighbours would be an agreement across the region to prevent the financing of "terrorism".

5:54pm - Turkey: Linking Qatar base with Gulf crisis is wrong

Numan Kurtulmus, Turkey's deputy prime minister, says the ongoing crisis in the Gulf has nothing to do with the Turkish military base in Qatar.

"Turkey's military base in Qatar is not just for Qatar's security, but for the security of the whole [Gulf] area. Turkey has a base there as part of the area’s safety. The presence of Turkish soldiers will remain," he told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara.

"Linking the [Gulf] crisis with the Turkish base is wrong. The tension and dispute between the Gulf countries is completely irrelevant [to the base]."

4:14pm - AU chair calls for peaceful resolution of Gulf crisis

Alpha Conde, the chairperson of the African Union and president of Guinea, has called for a peaceful end of the Gulf diplomatic dispute.

Conde was speaking at the opening of the 29th African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital, Adis Ababa.

He also said Africans must have one voice about the crisis.

12:00pm - Qatar hosted Hamas and Taliban delegations at the 'request' of the US

Former CIA director and retired general David Petraeus has said Qatar hosted delegations from both Hamas and the Taliban at the "request" of the US.

"Our partners should remember that Qatar - at our request - welcomed delegations from the Taliban and Hamas, and that Qatar is now home to our military headquarters for our operations throughout the Middle East," Petraeus told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

11:00am - Qatar FM arrives in Kuwait to hand over response to list of demands

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has arrived in Kuwait to hand over the state's response to the 13 demands from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE.

The response will be the focus of a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday of foreign ministers from the four countries that have cut ties with Qatar.

6:10am - Trump speaks to Gulf leaders, urges 'unity'

US President Donald Trump spoke separately to Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Sunday to discuss his "concerns about the ongoing dispute" between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours.

Trump also underscored that unity in the region is critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit's goals of defeating "terrorism" and promoting regional stability, the White House said.

4:55am - Trump calls Qatar's Emir to discuss crisis

US President Donald Trump rang the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday night, reported the Qatar News Agency (QNA). The phone call dealt with the latest developments of the GCC crisis and its implications in the region.

The call also reviewed the American position, as well as international stances regarding the crisis, which call for dialogue and diplomacy in order to maintain the security and stability of the region, reported the QNA.

The two sides also stressed the importance of continuing their efforts and support to regional and international efforts for combatting "terrorism" and "extremism" in all its forms, regardless of its source or motives.

The two sides also reviewed the strategic bilateral ties between the two nations and the means to enhance and develop them.

4:03am - Germany urges 'serious dialogue' to resolve Qatar crisis

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who on Monday starts a tour of several Arab states, called for "serious dialogue" to end the Gulf crisis.

"We are worried that the distrust and the disunity could weaken all the parties concerned as well as the entire peninsula," said Gabriel, who will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Gabriel called for a "serious dialogue between the parties" to resolve the crisis, adding that while Berlin was "not taking sides, the conflict... affects both us and our interests."

2:55am - Saudi-bloc agrees to give Qatar 48 more hours to accept demands

Saudi Arabia and three allies boycotting Qatar have agreed to a request by Kuwait to extend by 48 hours Sunday's deadline for Doha to comply to a set of demands, according to a joint statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.

Kuwait had received a response by Qatar to list of 13 demands imposed on it by a Saudi-led bloc of Arab countries, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.

After more than two weeks, the four countries gave Doha a 10-day ultimatum, which expired on Sunday night, to comply with a 13-point demand list in exchange for the end of the anti-Qatar measures.

2:30am - Kuwait seeks extension of deadline for demands on Qatar

Kuwait has received a response by Qatar to list of 13 demands imposed on it by a Saudi-led bloc of Arab countries, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, but has asked those countries to extend a deadline for compliance by forty-eight more hours.

Without stating whether Qatar had rejected the ultimatum as was widely expected, KUNA said Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah asked Saudi Arabia and three other countries that have boycotted Qatar to grant it an extension. Kuwait is mediating in the crisis.

12:07am - FMs from Saudi-led bloc to discuss Gulf dispute on Wednesday

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

"At the invitation of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, there will be a quartet meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in Cairo on Wednesday July 5 to follow up on the developing situation regarding relations with Qatar," Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The four Arab countries cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism" and being an ally of regional rival Iran, charges that Doha denies.



