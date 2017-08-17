Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates

Page 1 of 3

The latest news after Arab Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and suspended Doha-bound flights.

The latest developments since several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut ties with Qatar on June 5. (All times GMT+3)

11:05pm - Qatari pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Qatari pilgrims began arriving in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Saudi media reported, after Riyadh said it was opening up its border and airports for those attending the annual hajj pilgrimage despite a diplomatic rift that cut travel ties between the two neighbours.

Doha welcomed the Saudi decision to open the frontier and provide flights for Qatari pilgrims, but regarded the move as politically motivated, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said.

2:15pm - Qatar 'welcomes' Saudi move to allow Qatari pilgrims to perform Hajj

Qatar welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to reopen the two countries' border to Qatari pilgrims, while lashing out at Riyadh's "politicisation" of religious freedoms.

"Regardless of the manner in which Qataris were banned from the pilgrimage, which was politicised, and the manner in which they were again permitted to make the pilgrimage, which was also politicised ... the government of Qatar welcomes the decision and will respond positively," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at press conference on Thursday with his Swedish counterpart in Stockholm.

1:00am - Saudi Arabia to allow Qatari pilgrims to perform Hajj

Saudi Arabia news sites have reported that King Salman has ordered measures to allow Qatari pilgrims in to perform Hajj in Mecca

The King has reportedly ordered that Saudi aircraft be sent to Doha to accommodate Qatari pilgrims at his own expense, in addition to opening up the land border

16 August 2017

2:30pm - Qatar sovereign fund not planning asset sales, CEO says

The Qatar Investment Authority does not plan to liquidate its assets around the world and will soon announce major new international investments, the sovereign wealth fund's chief executive told local media on Wednesday.

"We have just completed a tour of several countries around the world and you will hear about significant investments soon," Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud Al-Thani was quoted as saying by the Lusail newspaper. He did not give details of the new investments.

9:30am - Qatar's economy remains strong, say experts

Qatar's economy is strong enough to weather the GCC crisis, according to experts interviewed by the AFP news agency.

"In the medium- to long-term, perhaps people who live here will feel" the effects, but for the time being, "we haven't felt any big difference", said Mohamed Ammar, who heads the Qatari Businessmen Association.

Analysts have faith in the capacity of Qatar, holder of the world's third-largest natural gas reserves after giants Russia and Iran, to withstand a long crisis.

"Qatar is the most resilient country in the Middle East by far," said Andreas Krieg, a strategic risk analyst and assistant professor at King's College London university.

15 August 2017

8:15pm - Qatar FM: Lot of time needed to rebuild trust in Gulf

Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday it will take a "lot of time" to rebuild any trust between the Gulf Cooperation Council members because of the region's continuing diplomatic crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said: "Qatar has always been one of the founders of the GCC organisation and we still consider that this has a great importance for all of us in the region."

"This organisation has been built on a strategical security and been built on trust. Unfortunately, what happened lately with this crisis, this factor is missing now and needs a lot of time to rebuild the trust again. We hope that it's restored."

11:30am - UAE FM Gargash calls Qatar 'arrogant'

The United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash has called Qatar "arrogant" after a Qatari official accused the blockading nations of carrying out a "smear campaign" against Doha.

"It is the country's arrogant position to accuse the United Arab Emirates' of leading the campaign against it and of opening fronts, including with Saudi Arabia, and at the same time to think that undermining the security of Bahrain and Egypt is a natural right. This is the logic of illogical," Gargash said on Twitter.

Gargash said Doha's reliance on outside intervention to resolve the conflict is "incorrect behavior" and only leads to prolonging the situation.

9am - Qatari envoy says three-month blockade has 'failed'

Qatar's special envoy on counter-terrorism Mutlaq Al Qahtani says the blockade by neighbouring countries has not succeeded after three months.

In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal titled "Qatar Will Not Be Intimidated", Qahtani also derided "Saudi and Emirati hypocrisy".

"If Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - the countries driving the confrontation, despite the appearance of a unified bloc - hoped to bring Qatar to its knees, they have failed. If they hoped to damage Qatar's reputation and improve their own, they have failed. If they hoped to enhance their relationship with the US at Qatar's expense, again, they have failed," he wrote.

"Instead, the anti-Qatar smear campaign has put a spotlight on the shameful history and unsavory practices of the Saudis and Emiratis themselves. Saudi Arabia justifies the blockade by alleging that Qatari authorities support extremists and terrorist organisations. But the accusation only reminds observers that the Saudis have consistently failed to prevent the radicalisation of their citizens."

14 August 2017

11:45pm - Rights groups call on UN to reject Saudi-led complaint against Qatar human rights body

Several international human rights groups sent a letter to the UNHCR on Monday, asking them to reject a move by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, and Egypt to have the National Human Rights Committee of Qatar removed from the 'A' rating of the International Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions list.

"As human rights organisations, we call upon your esteemed office to reject this complaint, we also hope that you will call on the four countries, through their permanent representatives at the UN headquarters in Geneva, to stop harassment on human rights defenders, and work to upgrade their national bodies, so as to work efficiently to defend the human and his rights, in accordance with international standards in this regard, and to unite to promote human rights in the region especially and in the world in general," said the letter.

The groups that signed the letter included: Free Voice Organization for the Defense of Human Rights - Paris; Swiss Organization for the Protection of Human Rights - Geneva; International Council for Justice, Equality and Peace - COJEP international - France; Association of Torture Victims in Tunisia - Geneva; Solidarity for Human Rights - Geneva; International Observatory for Societies and Sustainable Development - Tunis; International Coalition for Human Rights and Development - Geneva; and Libya Watch - London.

5:15pm - Report: Saudi crown prince wants out of Yemen war

The UK-based Middle East Eye has reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told two former US officials that he "wants out" of the war in Yemen.

In a leaked email obtained by the news website, the crown prince also known as MBS, reportedly spoke to Martin Indyk, the former US ambassador to Israel, and Stephen Hadley, the national security advisor during the administration of George W Bush, about his intentions.

The details of the discussion were contained in an email between Indyk and Yousef Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates' ambasador to Washington. In the email exchange, Indyk was also quoted as writing thatMBS "is OK with the US engaging Iran as long as it is co-ordinated in advance and the objectives are clear."

13 August 2017

4:45pm - Qatar opens new sea route with Karachi

Qatar's state news agency is reporting that the country has launched a new route between Hamad Port and Pakistan's Port of Karachi on Sunday.

Qatar said the new route will bloost trade between the two countries, and offer "fast and secure" corridor for importers and exporters, with transit time of six days from Qatar to Karachi and eight days from Pakistan.

3:00pm - Four states behind blockade gave US assurances its firms would remain unaffected.

Reuters is reporting that the four Arab states responsible for a blockade on goods entering Qatar gave the US assurances that its firms would not be affected if they continued to do business with Doha. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt sent US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson a letter in July reassuring him that US companies would not be affected by the boycott, the report says, citing "sources with knowledge of the letter".



1:00pm - Qatar human rights group demands unhindered access to Hajj pilgrimage

In an interview with the Qatari daily, al-Raya, Dr. Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, the head of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), demanded that Saudi Arabia lift all land and air restrictions on Qatar-based pilgrims traveling to Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage. The NHRC has also expressed concerns about the fate of workers for Qatari-owned businesses in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE, after their employers were expelled. The group says hundreds of people are trapped in the countries and are living in difficult conditions.



12 August 2017

10:25pm - Saudi Arabia, UAE 'tried to host' Taliban first

Abdulla Anas, a former friend of the late al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, told the Middle East Eye on Friday that he was "bewildered" by Saudi Arabia's claim that Qatar supported terrorism by allowing the Taliban to open an office in Doha.

Anas said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tried to host the Taliban before the armed group set up an office in Qatar..

Anas, an Algerian who now lives in London, told Middle East Eye that he made a series of visits to Saudi Arabia between 2006 and 2008 in an effort to bring warring factions in Afghanistan to the negotiating table.

05:30pm - Qatar to Saudi Arabia: Protect rights of Qatari pilgrims

Ali Bin Samikh Al Marri of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee has called on Saudi Arabia to make sure its citizens can perform the Hajj without any problems. Al Marri said Saudi Arabia should "remove all obstacles and iron out all difficulties", calling for the establishment of direct flights from Doha to Jeddah, as well as opening of an inland entry port for low-income pilgrims, who cannot afford to travel to Saudi Arabia by air. "If those obstacles are not removed, then the Saudi Authorities are proving that are not willing to enable pilgrims from Qatar to perform the Hajj rituals this year."



2:30pm - Swiss human rights group raises concern of Hajj restrictions on Qataris

The Swiss Organization for the Protection of Human Rights says Saudi authorities plan to impose constraints on Qatari citizens attempting to travel to the kingdom to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Saudi Arabia, by taking such arbitrary measures, which are not based on any moral or legal basis, prevents innocent people who have no relation with all these political differences from performing their religion rituals, which is in violation of international law," the group said in a statement on Saturday.

1pm - Former liaison between Gulf states and the Taliban: Saudi Arabia keen on Taliban office

A former Afghan mujahideen fighter says Saudi Arabia was interested in hosting a Taliban office in the country, the Middle East Eye reports.

Abdullah Anas says he made multiple visits to Saudi Arabia between 2006 and 2008 and met senior officials, including the-then head of intelligence, Prince Muqrin, to help establish a Taliban office.

He says the meetings were part of an effort to bring all factions in Afghanistan to the table for peace talks.

Anas is an Algerian who fought under Afghan mujahideen leader Ahmed Shah Massoud.

9 August 2017

6:00pm - Qatar waives visas for 80 nationalities

Qatar has announced a programme to allow visa-free entry for citizens of 80 countries, in order to encourage air transport and tourism.

Nationals from dozens of countries in Europe and elsewhere including India, Lebanon, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States only need present a valid passport to enter Qatar.

"The visa exemption scheme will make Qatar the most open country in the region," Hassan al-Ibrahim, Chief Tourism Development officer at Qatar Tourism Authority said.

Nationals of 33 countries will be allowed to stay for 180 days and the other 47 for up to 30 days.

11:15pm - Qatar and UPU address disruption in postal service

Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Qatar's minister of transport and communications, met on Tuesday with Bishar Hussein, the director general of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The meeting comes in response to the complaint submitted by Qatar to the UPU, concerning the violations of the constitution and conventions of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) by the blockading countries, which is the first of its kind in the world and a dangerous precedent for the UPU charters.

The officials discussed the violations of UPU regulations, particularly Article 4 of the Union's conventions, regarding the freedom of transit of postal and postal mail.

11:10pm - NHRC discusses Gulf crisis with head of Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights

Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, the chairman of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) met in the capital Doha on Tuesday with Amjad Shammout, the head of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights.

The meeting dealt with the repercussions of the blockade against Qatar on human rights, the humanitarian situation of the citizens of Qatar and its residents, according to Qatar's state news agency.

2:15pm - Turkish forces in Qatar creates 'a balance in the region'

A senior MP of Turkey's governing party said that Turkish presence in Qatar creates "a balance in the region" as military forces of the two countries held military exercises.

"Turkey is protecting its own interests through the base in Qatar, rather than taking sides between the parties at odds. And Ankara's interests require stability in the region, therefore Turkey would be against an attack on Saudi Arabia as much as Qatar," Yasin Aktay said on Tuesday.

1:15pm - US envoys arrive in Gulf for talks on GCC crisis

Two US envoys have arrived in Kuwait at the start of a tour of the Gulf aimed at resolving the GCC crisis.

Kuwait News Agency reported late on Monday that retired US Marine General Anthony Zinni and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Timothy Lenderking met with Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah.

The envoys, who will also meet with leaders in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt over the coming days, reiterated US support for Kuwait during the mediation process.

10:30am - UAE partially reopens airspace to Qatar Airways flights

Qatar Airways flights now have temporary access to a new route over UAE airspace, according to an announcement made on the Federal Aviation Administration's NOTAM (A Notice to Airmen) database.

The move follows a meeting last week with the UN aviation agency's government council. Contingency routes were planned as part of a preliminary agreement reached earlier this month.

Access to the new route began on Monday and ends on November 9. The route only affects inbound flights.

Another NOTAM notice indicated that an additional route, effective August 17, may be opened, but no further details were given.

7 August 2017

9:30pm - NCHR: Israel's decision on Al Jazeera shows its alignment with blockading states

The National Committee for Human Rights in Qatar has said in a statement on Monday that it considers Israel's decision to close down the Al Jazeera office "a dangerous precedent illustrating the Israeli occupier's alignment with actions taken by the countries blockading Qatar, showing their utter disregard for calls by the international community that they respect the right to freedom of expression and opinion and the right to information".

"The National Committee for Human Rights in the State of Qatar affirms that it will work with its partner organisations at the International Conference for Freedom of Expression towards international mobilisation to limit such violations by the Israeli occupier and the countries blockading [Qatar] that have affected freedom of expression, and to implement the recommendations from the abovementioned conference."

7:20pm - StanChart CEO: Gulf rift puts Dubai finance hub at risk

The boss of Standard Chartered has warned that Dubai risks damaging its status as a financial centre as a result of the trade boycott of Qatar by a Saudi-led bloc, which includes the United Arab Emirates.

Standard Chartered is a major lender across the Middle East and CEO Bill Winters said it could become increasingly difficult for Dubai to act as a comprehensive regional hub for international companies' Gulf operations if the tension in the region continued.

"There is a lot of benefit we get from having a Dubai hub, we are looking to see what the effect of this will be," he told Reuters. "There is a risk of turning away from the UAE."

7:15pm - Qatar shipper Milaha plans base in Oman

Qatar Navigation (Milaha), a top Doha-based shipping and logistics group, said it was moving its regional trans-shipment hub from Dubai to the Omani port of Sohar after a diplomatic crisis in the region disrupted Qatar's trade.

Milaha is setting up a warehousing and logistics operation at Sohar, on Oman's northern coast, and is exploring other opportunities to expand in that country, the company said on Monday.

The plan suggests Qatar is making long-term preparations to cope with sanctions imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

10:30am - Israel backs Saudi-led bloc's Al Jazeera stance

Israel has said that almost all countries in the region are determined that Al Jazeera "supports terrorism, supports religious radicalisation", echoing the rhetoric of the Arab nations that have shut down the broadcaster.

Communications Minister Ayoob Kara said on Sunday he plans to revoke the press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists, effectively preventing them from working in Israel.

12:30am - Qatar, Turkey wrap up 'Iron Shield' war games

Qatari and Turkish forces ended a joint military exercise in Doha.

Brigadier Hadi Rashid Al Shahwani, commander of the exercise, said that the "Iron Shield" included training of leaders to assess the situation, planning, control and coordination between the two forces.

The Qatar New Agency reported that the exercise was carried out to support counter-terrorism efforts, "extremism and smuggling operations, as well as to maintain security and stability in the region".

12:15am - Workers in Qatar sent on 'unpaid extended leave'

As the blockade on Qatar enters its third month, the Migrant Rights organisation said the effects are "increasingly felt" by migrant workers in the hospitality, construction and shipping industries.

The Migrant Rights monitor said that in addition to the standard 30 days of paid annual leave, workers have been "asked" to go on "unpaid long leave" for two to three months.

In one case, a migrant worker at a five-star hotel told the group that six restaurants in the hotel have been closed because of the drop in the number of visitors.

6 August 2017

12.10pm - Qatar hauling firms feel strain of Gulf rift

The closure of Qatar's land border with Saudi Arabia has effectively stopped the import and export businesses of many Qatari truck companies.

Business owners, who have complained about less work and higher rents, are hoping the problem is resolved soon.

"We have been affected since the first minute," Saeed Fadal Ali Al-Kaabi, director of Al Fadal Transport and Trading, told Al Jazeera.

"We are losing money and work is very slow," he said. "We're hardly using any trucks."

11:05am - US steps up efforts to try and resolve dispute

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has asked two officials, including retired general and former Middle East envoy Anthony Zinni, to work on ending the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

"There's only so much you can do with telephone persuasion,” Tillerson said last week, after vowing to send the duo to mediate.

Gerald Feierstein, former US ambassador to Yemen, backed Tillerson's choice of Zinni as a mediator.

"He's a man with tremendous experience and knowledge," he said. "Hopefully, with sustained effort from the US, we will find a solution."

5 August 2017