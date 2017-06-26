Monday, June 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Iran: Hassan Rouhani condemns 'siege of Qatar'

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 25 June 2017 11:33

View Comments

In a phone call with the Qatari Emir, president also says Iran's air space, ground and sea will be open to Doha.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has told the Emir of Qatar that a "siege" imposed by four Arab states that recently cut ties with Doha "is not acceptable for us", according to the office of the president's website.

A statement released on Sunday quotes Rouhani as telling Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in a phone conversation that “Tehran will stand by Qatar's government".

"Iran's air space, ground and sea will be always be open to Qatar as a ... friendly nation," said Rouhani, adding that the two nations' cooperation will remain "continuous".

"We believe that if there are disagreements among countries of the region, pressure, intimidation, and sanction are not good ways for settle the disagreements," the statement added. 

Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sent Qatar a 13-point list of demands to end a major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.

The demands, which were dismissed by Qatar, include, among others, that Doha scale down ties with Iran.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Gilad Atzmon The Goyim Know
Gilad Atzmon
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Enjoying summer in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.