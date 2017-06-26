Iran: Hassan Rouhani condemns 'siege of Qatar'

In a phone call with the Qatari Emir, president also says Iran's air space, ground and sea will be open to Doha.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has told the Emir of Qatar that a "siege" imposed by four Arab states that recently cut ties with Doha "is not acceptable for us", according to the office of the president's website.
A statement released on Sunday quotes Rouhani as telling Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in a phone conversation that “Tehran will stand by Qatar's government".
"Iran's air space, ground and sea will be always be open to Qatar as a ... friendly nation," said Rouhani, adding that the two nations' cooperation will remain "continuous".
"We believe that if there are disagreements among countries of the region, pressure, intimidation, and sanction are not good ways for settle the disagreements," the statement added.
Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sent Qatar a 13-point list of demands to end a major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.
The demands, which were dismissed by Qatar, include, among others, that Doha scale down ties with Iran.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Amnesty urges probe into claims of UAE torture in Yemen
- Kushner meets Abbas, Netanyahu in bid to restart talks
- UN: ISIL targets children of families fleeing Mosul
- UK: Demands made of Qatar must be measured, realistic
- Iconic Grand al-Nuri mosque in Iraq's Mosul 'blown up'
- Iraq PM: Mosul liberation to be announced in few days
Donation
Related
- Sombre Eid al-Fitr for Qatar as Gulf blockade continues
- Tillerson: Some demands on Qatar very difficult to meet
- Turkey's Erdogan denounces demands on Qatar
- Hotter and drier again in the Middle East and US desert
- Iran foils 'plot to bomb religious centres'
- Ultimatum on Qatar is 'violation of human rights': NHRC
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
|Jacob Hornberger
|The Four-Letter Word
|Uri Avnery
|Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
|Lawrence Davidson
|In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
|Eve Mykytyn
|On the good foot
|Will Durst
|CPEC boost Pakistan economy
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|The Goyim Know
|Gilad Atzmon
|Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
|Sheldon Richman
|Interrogating the Qatar Rift
|Richard Falk