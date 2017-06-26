Iran: Hassan Rouhani condemns 'siege of Qatar'

In a phone call with the Qatari Emir, president also says Iran's air space, ground and sea will be open to Doha.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has told the Emir of Qatar that a "siege" imposed by four Arab states that recently cut ties with Doha "is not acceptable for us", according to the office of the president's website.

A statement released on Sunday quotes Rouhani as telling Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in a phone conversation that “Tehran will stand by Qatar's government".

"Iran's air space, ground and sea will be always be open to Qatar as a ... friendly nation," said Rouhani, adding that the two nations' cooperation will remain "continuous".

"We believe that if there are disagreements among countries of the region, pressure, intimidation, and sanction are not good ways for settle the disagreements," the statement added.

Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sent Qatar a 13-point list of demands to end a major diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.

The demands, which were dismissed by Qatar, include, among others, that Doha scale down ties with Iran.