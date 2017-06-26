Sombre Eid al-Fitr for Qatar as Gulf blockade continues

Qatari citizens express sadness as the regional diplomatic crisis casts a shadow over Islam's most important holiday.

Qataris observed the end of Ramadan on a sombre note, as the blockade imposed against the country by neighbouring Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies, enters its fourth week.

On the first day of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, citizens of Qatar expressed sadness that they are unable to celebrate Islam's most important holiday with family members and friends, who are citizens of other countries involved in the dispute.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties with Qatar, triggering a major diplomatic crisis.

The Al Merri tribe is one of the biggest in the Gulf with family members spread throughout the region, and the crisis is keeping them apart.

"There are a lot of families who have suffered, a lot of people have suffered from this blockade," Qatari citizen Ali Al Merri said.

While Gulf leaders continue their political fight, the people suffer, Al Merri added.

"Politicians must keep this between the governments and not involve the citizens."

Wafaa is a Qatari, who divorced her Bahraini husband years ago. Her three children have Bahraini passports and technically have to return to Bahrain, which - alongside Saudi and UAE - ordered its citizens to leave Qatar.

Wafaa's children decided to defy that order - opting stay in Qatar instead. They are now waiting to hear if they can get Qatari citizenship.

"Our loyalty is to here," Wafaa said. "They [children] have never been to Bahrain. What we know about Bahrain is only the passport. They grew up here, and will continue to be here."

'We are more united'

Khaled Al Hajiri, another Qatari citizen, said the decision by Saudi Arabia and its allies came as a "shock" to him and his family.

"For me personally, it is breaking my heart that I cannot see my cousins in Abu Dhabi. Most of my friends also have relatives there," he said. "For us, the GCC is not a different country, it is united. But now politics make it different."

He said the he is still unsure how and when the dispute will end.

"This is new to us. We didn't expect the GCC to have these issues," he said.

"As a Qatari, I think we have become stronger and more united because of this issue. I hope it will be resolved in a short time."

But for Abdullah al-Otaibi, a Kuwaiti citizen, the dispute will eventually be resolved "the Arab way".

He said he came to Qatar to show that "all the Gulf states are one people".

The emir of Kuwait is mediating between Qatar and Saudi and its allies to resolve the crisis. But so far, there are no signs of the tensions cooling off.

"We have nothing to be dividing us. We are going to be together, before and after," Otaibi said.

"This is the government's issue. They have to do their job. Our job [as citizens] is to be together."

"Nobody expected this to happen at all. Everybody is thinking that it is representing the people. But Arabs usually solve their problems the Arab way. Fight today, kiss each other the next day."