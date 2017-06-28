Wednesday, June 28, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Qatari foreign minister to meet Tillerson in Washington

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 12:03

View Comments

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to meet Rex Tillerson after US questions cause of blockade against Qatar.

Qatar's foreign minister is set to meet his US counterpart in Washington, DC, after the US state department voiced confusion over the Saudi-backed embargo of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani's meeting with Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state, on Tuesday will come just days after Qatar dismissed a list of demands from Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The ultimatum demands that Qatar comply with 13 points in return for an end to a three-week-old diplomatic and trade blockade of the country.

In an interview with France 24 Arabic, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said Qatar has always "abided by international laws" and played a key role in the international coalition battling the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.

READ MORE: Arab states issue list of demands to end Qatar crisis

The four Arab governments announced earlier this month they were suspending all ties with Qatar, accusing it of support for "extremist groups", a claim Qatar denies.

Tillerson has urged a diplomatic solution, and the US has been pushing for a clear list of grievances that are "reasonable and actionable".

Underscoring the administration's mounting frustration over the Saudi bloc's role in the crisis, Heather Nauert, state department spokesperson, recently called on the parties to settle their differences.

Nauert called into question whether Qatar's alleged support for terrorism was the true cause of the crisis, or whether there was an underlying political dispute.

In addition to cutting diplomatic ties, Qatar's neighbours expelled Qatari citizens, closed their airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked its only land border, vital for food imports.

Qatar is home to the largest US base in the region, Al-Udeid, while Bahrain is home to the US navy's Fifth Fleet.

diplomatic

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.