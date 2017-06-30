Lebanon: Soldiers wounded in Arsal refugee camp raid

Five suicide bombers blow themselves up during army raids on two Syrian refugee near Syria border.

Seven Lebanese soldiers were wounded on Friday when army raids on two refugee camps near the village of Arsal at the Lebanese-Syrian border were targeted by a group of suicide bombers.

"Five suicide bombings and a grenade attack targeted the Lebanese Army early Friday in the northeastern border town of Arsal, leaving seven soldiers wounded," the army said in a statement.

One attacker detonated a suicide vest in the al-Nour camp near Arsal, "lightly" injuring three soldiers, the army said.

Three other attackers blew themselves up but did not injure anyone.

Troops recovered four explosive devices during the raid.

"The army immediately detonated these devices in the places they were planted," the statement said.

Another attacker blew himself up in the nearby camp of al-Qariyeh, and a second attacker threw a grenade at troops, wounding four of them.

The army said its units were continuing with the raids, which are aimed at "arresting terrorists and seizing weapons".

Witnesses reported hearing intermittent bursts of gunfire in the area.

The wounded soldiers were airlifted to hospital by a Lebanese army helicopter, Tayyar media reported.

About 70,000 Syrian refugees live in camps in and around Arsal, some of the more than one million Syrians who have fled to Lebanon to escape a bloody civil war on the other side of the border.

Lebanon's military has stepped up its crackdown on fighters connected to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) in the remote area close to the Syria border.

About 1,500 fighters are still believed to be operating near the flashpoint town of Arsal, which was overrun by ISIL in 2014.

Across the border, advances by the Syrian army, backed by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, last year cut off the rebels from the east, leaving them surrounded in an area straddling the border.

Both the ISIL and the al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham are still there, living in caves, ramshackle homes and other makeshift dwellings, according to the Lebanese army.