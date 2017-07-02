Ehud Olmert freed from prison near Tel Aviv

Release follows decision by parole board to grant the 71-year-old early release from 27-month sentence for corruption.
Ehud Olmert, the former Israeli prime minister, has been freed from prison after being granted parole in a corruption case that reduced his sentence by a third.
Dressed in a dark-coloured T-shirt, he seen leaving Maasiyahu prison in central Israel shortly after dawn on Sunday before being driven away.
Israel's Prison Service confirmed through its spokesperson Assaf Librati that Olmert was released early on Sunday morning after serving time for corruption.
He was granted early release by a parole board on Thursday and prosecutors decided not to appeal the decision.
Olmert, who was prime minister between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of corruption and entered prison in February 2016.
He had been sentenced to 27 months.
Olmert, 71, was a long time fixture in Israel's hawkish right wing when he began taking a dramatically more conciliatory line towards the Palestinians.
Annapolis conference
Olmert won international acclaim for relaunching peace efforts with the Palestinians at the Annapolis conference in the US in 2007, but they failed to bear fruit and the corruption charges against him have come to define his legacy.
He resigned as prime minister in September 2008 after police recommended he be indicted for corruption, but remained in office until March 2009, when Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud leader, was sworn in to the post, which he has held ever since.
The parole board said last week that while Olmert's crimes were "severe," he was "punished for his deeds and paid a heavy price".
"The inmate underwent a significant rehabilitation process in prison and displays motivation to continue it," it said.
"All this significantly diminishes the risk he will deviate again from honest practice."
The decision came after Olmert was recently rushed to hospital after experiencing chest pains in prison.
A picture of a gaunt Olmert in hospital robes eating from plastic utensils found its way to social media, evoking a wave of sympathy from the public as well as politicians calling for his early release.
Even after his release, Olmert could still face new criminal charges, though some Israeli news media reported that the probe is expected to be dropped.
Fresh suspicions
Olmert underwent examinations which determined he was healthy and he returned to prison after a number of days.
Last month, the state attorney's office instructed police to investigate suspicions Olmert had smuggled a chapter of a book he was writing out of prison, an act that would constitute a felony due to the "secretive" content, the justice ministry said.
Police had raided the office of the Yediot Aharonot publisher and seized Olmert's manuscript as well as other materials out of fears their dissemination - prior to the mandatory censorship they would be subject to - could cause "severe security damage", the ministry said.
The investigation was ongoing, with the state attorney's office expected to announce in the coming days whether it would seek to press charges against Olmert over his conduct around the book.
Olmert's original 27-month prison term was comprised of 18 months for taking bribes in the early 2000s in connection with the construction of Jerusalem's Holy land residential complex, eight months for a separate case of fraud and corruption, and another month for obstructing justice.
The main convictions against him dated to before his time as prime minister, to the years when he served as mayor of Jerusalem and economy minister, among other positions.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Assia Djebar: Algeria's 'immortal' literary hero
- Trump administration confirms Taiwan arms-sale plan
- UAE's PM pens poem, urges Qatar to 'return to GCC fold'
- 'Israel, UAE, Egypt plan to install Dahlan Gaza leader'
- Qatar FM: The list of demands was meant to be rejected
- Norway press groups protest Al Jazeera closure call
Donation
Related
- Ehud Olmert to be granted early prison release: lawyer
- 'Israel, UAE, Egypt plan to install Dahlan Gaza leader'
- Fighting intensifies in Syrian Golan Heights
- In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
- Lieberman: Abbas seeks to spark new Israeli-Hamas war
- Israel calls for Saudi Arabia ties and state visits
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Bizarre Case of Bashar
|Uri Avnery
|The American Way of War
|Sheldon Richman
|Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
|Jacob Hornberger
|Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
|Gilad Atzmon
|Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
|Lawrence Davidson
|In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
|Eve Mykytyn
|On the good foot
|Will Durst
|CPEC boost Pakistan economy
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Interrogating the Qatar Rift
|Richard Falk