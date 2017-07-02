Sunday, July 02, 2017
   
Deadly car bomb blasts rock Syria's Damascus

Sunday, 02 July 2017 11:05

One attacker detonates car bomb near Bab Touma, as security forces manage to explode two others on airport road.

Three car bombings have struck Damascus, according to state media, killing as many as 18 people in one of the blasts, in the biggest such attack in the Syrian capital since March.

One of the suicide bombers on Sunday blew himself up at Tahrir Square near Bab Touma in central Damascus after being encircled by the authorities.

State TV said eight people were killed and at least a dozen others wounded in the attack.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said 18 people were killed in the bombing, including at least seven members of pro-government security forces and two civilians. It had not identified the remaining victims. 

Two other car bomb attackers were pursued and detonated by security forces on the road to Damascus airport southeast of the city.

State TV said the casualty toll had been minimised because the security forces had prevented "the terrorists from reaching their targets", saying they had aimed to target busy areas on the first day back to work after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Footage broadcast by state TV from Tahrir Square showed roads scattered with debris, several badly damaged cars, and another one that had been turned into a pile of twisted metal.

Mohamad Kheir Ismail, Damascus chief of police, in a phone interview with the Al Ikhbariya TV station, said the cars had been spotted on a highway and pursued.

He said the attackers were aiming for a big casualty toll but failed.

Damascus has been spared the large-scale battles that have devastated other major Syrian cities during the country's six-year civil war.

READ MORE: Nearly half a million displaced Syrians return home, UN says

But dozens of people have been killed in bombings, particularly on the outskirts of the city.

In mid-March, bomb attacks on a courthouse and restaurant in Damascus killed 32 people. They were claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.

That came days after two explosions that left 74 dead in the capital's Old City and were claimed by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, led by the former al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

map

