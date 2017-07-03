Egypt detains daughter, son-in-law of Yusuf al-Qaradawi

Muslim scholar's daughter Ola and her husband were arrested in June 23 and accused of plotting "terrorist" acts.
An Egyptian court has remanded to custody the daughter and son-in-law of Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars who is in exile in Qatar, a judicial source told Anadolu news agency on Monday.
Ola al-Qaradawi and husband, Hisham Halet, were set to be released after being detained for 15 days. Instead, their detention will continue.
They are accused of being "members of an illegal organisation" - referring to the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in Egypt and for "planning terrorist action against the security of public institutions".
Family lawyer Ahmad Ebu Ala Madi told Anadolu that the couple was arrested on June 23 near Sahel al-Shamali on Egypt's northern coast, while on holiday for Eid-al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism". The four countries have not provided any evidence for their claim and Doha has repeatedly denied the accusation.
The Saudi-led group of countries has also accused 59 individuals and 12 charities in Qatar of being "linked to terror", allegations that Doha called "baseless" and "slanderous".
The list included Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a long-standing member of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Founded in Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood is the oldest political Islamist group in the Arab world.
In 2012, it backed the candidacy of Mohamed Morsi, Egypt's first democratically-elected president. But following Morsi's ouster in a military coup, the group was outlawed by the government.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Assia Djebar: Algeria's 'immortal' literary hero
- Trump administration confirms Taiwan arms-sale plan
- Qatar FM: The list of demands was meant to be rejected
- UAE's PM pens poem, urges Qatar to 'return to GCC fold'
- 'Israel, UAE, Egypt plan to install Dahlan Gaza leader'
- Norway press groups protest Al Jazeera closure call
Donation
Related
- Thailand: 60,000 workers flee over new labour laws
- UAE ambassador funded journalist to sue Al Jazeera: NYT
- Man tried to ram car into people outside French mosque
- Egypt raises fuel prices for second time in months
- Muslim Ban: US sets strict rules for visa applicants
- Qatar to hire Swiss lawyers to sue Gulf blockade states
Featured_Author
Opinion
|I Ching- Grenfell Tower
|Clive Hambidge
|The Bizarre Case of Bashar
|Uri Avnery
|The American Way of War
|Sheldon Richman
|Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
|Jacob Hornberger
|Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
|Gilad Atzmon
|Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
|Lawrence Davidson
|In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
|Eve Mykytyn
|On the good foot
|Will Durst
|CPEC boost Pakistan economy
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah