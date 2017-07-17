Monday, July 17, 2017
   
UAE arranged hacking of Qatari media: Washington Post

Monday, 17 July 2017

The paper cites US intelligence officials who say UAE orchestrated the hacking of Qatari social media and news sites.

Qatar News Agency

The United Arab Emirates arranged for Qatari government social media and news sites to be hacked in late May in order to post false quotes linked to Qatar's emir, prompting the Qatar-Gulf diplomatic crisis, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing US intelligence officials.

The Qatari emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, had been falsely quoted in May as praising Hamas and saying that Iran was an "Islamic power," the Post reported. In response, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism". Qatar strongly denies the allegations.

Qatar said in late May that hackers had posted fake remarks by the emir, an explanation rejected by Gulf States.

READ MORE: Qatar-Gulf crisis - Your questions answered

The Post reported that US intelligence officials learned last week of newly analysed information that showed that senior UAE government officials discussed the planned hacks on May 23, the day before they occurred.

The officials said it was unclear if the UAE hacked the websites or paid for them to be carried out, the newspaper reported. The Post did not identify the intelligence officials it spoke to for the report.

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba denied the report in a statement, saying it was "false," the Post said.

"What is true is Qatar’s behaviour. Funding, supporting, and enabling extremists from the Taliban to Hamas and Qadafi. Inciting violence, encouraging radicalisation, and undermining the stability of its neighbours," the statement said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was previously known to be working with Qatar to probe the hacking.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday returned to the US from his shuttle diplomacy in the Gulf region to try to resolve the dispute. His visit had yielded little except for a bilateral agreement between the US and Qatar to fight "terrorism".

Qatar said in June it had proof that the recent hacking of its state-run news agency and government social media accounts was linked to countries that have recently cut ties with it.

"Qatar has evidence that certain iPhones originating from countries laying siege to Qatar were used in the hack," Ali Bin Fetais al-Marri, Qatar's attorney general, told reporters in the capital, Doha, on 21 June.

