Monday, July 17, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Banks in Aden suspend services after robberies

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 17 July 2017 09:30

View Comments

Starting from Monday, 12 lenders to halt clearing services for three days in Aden following a spate of armed robberies.

Banks in the city of Aden, Yemen, will close for three days from Monday and suspend clearing services in protest after a spate of armed robberies, 12 lenders have said in a letter to the central bank.

Robbers armed with assault rifles raided a branch of Al Ahli Bank in Aden on Thursday, wounding a banker and a security guard, local media reported, after similar assaults in the southern province.

"We hope there will be a serious response to the attack and the perpetrators will get arrested and tried," the letter said, demanding more protection.

The letter also said the banks would suspend clearing operations and threatened to take more measures if authorities did not respond by protecting local branches.

A copy of the letter was sent to Aden's governor.

Aden is under the control of the Security Belt, a southern force taking part in a civil war that has killed more than 10,000 people in the Arabian Peninsula country.

Ongoing campaign

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia, and backed by US arms and intelligence, has waged a nearly two-year campaign on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognised government, which the Shia Houthi group - allied with Iran - is battling to dislodge.

The conflict has pitted the government forces of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi backed by the Arab coalition against the Houthi fighters and their local allies since late 2014.

Aden is nominally the southern power seat of the Hadi government although he and other cabinet members live in Saudi Arabia for security concerns due to attacks by armed groups.

controls

The bank closures come close on the heels of the deaths of five government soldiers in an attack by unknown attackers in the province of Shabwa, local security sources said.

Four other soldiers were injured in Sunday's attack, which targeted a security checkpoint, according to the sources, who spoke to DPA news agency on condition of anonymity.

Shabwa is mostly under the control of Hadi's government.

Al-Qaeda fighters have expanded their influence in parts of Yemen, taking advantage of the strife.

Cholera outbreak

Fighting has intensified in Yemen since March 2015, when the Houthis and their local allies advanced on Aden, prompting Saudi Arabia and fellow Sunni allies to start their air campaign.

Yemen is also struggling to cope with a deadly cholera outbreak that has caused more than 1,700 deaths in the last few months.

The spread of the disease has been facilitated by rising levels of malnutrition, a crumbling economy, and virtually non-existent health, water, and sanitation systems.

In late June, the World Health Organization placed the number of suspected cases at 200,000.

Less than a month later, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that more than 300,000 are suspected to be ill.

Robert Mardini, the Red Cross regional director for the Middle East, says this number is growing by roughly 7,000 a day, and WHO estimates that half of these cases are children.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal The US Empire, the CIA, and the NGOs
Ludwig Watzal
William T. Hathaway Rx against trauma
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Jacob Hornberger Don’t Be Surprised to See Trump Bomb North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.