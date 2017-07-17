Report: Egypt tightens visa rules for Qatar's citizens

State-run media says visa-on-arrival arrangement will no longer become available for Qatari citizens as from Wednesday.

Qatar's citizens will no longer be able to receive visas upon arrival in Egypt, according to an official source at Cairo International Airport quoted by Egypt's state-run Ahram Online publication.

The restriction coming into force on Wednesday will not affect spouses and children of Egyptian nationals, as well as Qatari nationals who are studying at Egyptian public universities, the report said on Monday.

Those affected by the move, including holders of diplomatic or special passports, will have to apply for visas in advance from an Egyptian embassy abroad, said the source on condition of anonymity.

Egypt's foreign ministry has not issued a statement about the changes.

The report comes six weeks after Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed an air, sea and land blockade on the country.

The quartet accused Doha of supporting "extremists" - an allegation that Qatar denies.

More than two weeks after the Gulf crisis began, the blockading countries issued a list of 13 demands that included the closure of Al Jazeera Media Network.

The move was condemned by various international rights organisations, the United Nations and heads of states.