Egypt vows to maintain sanctions on Qatar

Blockade against Qatar will end only if Doha complies with list of demands, Egyptian FM tells Kuwaiti counterpart.
Egypt has told Kuwait it was committed to keep anti-Qatar sanctions in place until the demands made by Cairo and its three Gulf Arab allies were met.
Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's foreign minister said during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in Cairo on Monday that the only way to resolve the Gulf crisis was for Qatar to comply.
The insistence comes "in light of what the quartet states see as Qatar's stalling and procrastination, and lack of concern for the concern of the four countries," said Ahmed Abu Zeid, Egypt's foreign ministry spokesman, said in a statement.
Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi also met Sheikh Sabah on Monday.
Sisi told him he appreciated what Kuwait's mediation in the dispute, but Egypt would not let anyone interfere in its affairs and would stand strong against policies that support terrorism, his spokesman Alaa Youssef said in a statement, referring to Egypt's accusations against Qatar that is denied by Doha.
Also on Monday, the Egyptian foreign ministry said that Cairo would end visa-free entry for Qatari nationals.
The new move comes six weeks after Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed an air, sea and land blockade on the country.
The quartet accused Doha of supporting "extremists" - an allegation that Qatar denies.
More than two weeks after the Gulf crisis began, the blockading countries issued a list of 13 demands that included the closure of Al Jazeera Media Network.
The move was condemned by various intenational rights organisations, the United Nations and heads of states.
