Turkey arrests six human rights activists

Amnesty International director among the six jailed for 'helping an armed terrorist organisation'.
Six people, including the director of Amnesty International in Turkey, were arrested by a court order on Tuesday for "helping an armed terrorist organisation", according to the state-run Anadolu Agency news outlet.
They were among the 10 who were detained in Istanbul earlier in July during a workshop on Buyukada, an island near the city.
The group comprised eight Turkish human rights activists, one Swedish trainer and one German trainer.
The Istanbul court ordered the other four be released on the condition of judicial control.
Those arrested include Amnesty International Director Idil Eser, Gunal KurSun, Ozlem Dalkıran, Veli Acu, Ali Garavi ile and Peter Steudtner.
Those released pending trial included Nalan Erkem, Seyhmus Ozbekli, Nejat Tastan and Ilknur Ustunto.
The activists had been questioned by the prosecutor since they were taken into custody on July 5.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused them of harbouring similar intentions to the perpetrators of a failed coup attempt last year.
That claim was rebuffed by Amnesty International, the rights group that has seen two of its top Turkey officials detained in a month.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- US judge: Grandparents exempt from Trump's Muslim ban
- Ollanta Humala and wife detained in corruption probe
- Two tourists stabbed to death, four wounded in Egypt
- Iran-born Maryam Mirzakhani remembered as 'Math genius'
- Huge Istanbul rally marks failed 2016 coup
- Israel shuts down Al Aqsa mosque after shooting
Donation
Related
- Myanmar: UN probe 'can only aggravate' Rakhine tension
- Turkey extends emergency rule for three more months
- Defend Europe boat tries to block migrant rescues
- Thousands march in Hong Kong to remember Liu Xiaobo
- Huge Istanbul rally marks failed 2016 coup
- Supreme Court orders probe into Manipur killings
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The US Empire, the CIA, and the NGOs
|Ludwig Watzal
|Rx against trauma
|William T. Hathaway
|A Culture War Against Tolerance
|Lawrence Davidson
|Abe, Izzy & Bibi
|Uri Avnery
|We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
|Sheldon Richman
|The ping- pong effect
|Will Durst
|Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
|Timothy V. Gatto
|Don’t Be Surprised to See Trump Bomb North Korea
|Jacob Hornberger
|Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
|Richard Falk
|The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
|Graham Peebles