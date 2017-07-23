Sunday, July 23, 2017
   
EU's Mogherini urges direct talks to end Gulf crisis

Qatar and its neighbours should agree 'clear principles and a roadmap' to resolve row, says EU's foreign affairs chief.

European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini has called for swift direct talks to resolve the Gulf crisis between Qatar and its neighbour states.

Mogherini's remarks came in a statement issued on Sunday after she met with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah and expressed EU support for his "relentless mediation efforts" in the dispute.

She called on "all the parties to enter into negotiations to agree clear principles and a roadmap for a swift resolution of the crisis".

The statement said the EU was ready to support the process of negotiations and assist in the implementation of a plan for the resolution of the crisis, in particular in the area of counterterrorism.

Sheikh Sabah has been mediating to resolve the crisis after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremist groups. Doha strongly denied the allegation.

The quartet imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar and issued a list of 13 demands.

The move has been condemned by various international rights groups, the United Nations and multiple governments. Qatar has rejected the demands.

On Friday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in a televised address that his country was ready for dialogue to resolve the row, but stressed that any solution to the crisis must respect his country's sovereignty.

