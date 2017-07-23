Sunday, July 23, 2017
   
Syria truce crumbles as air raids hit Eastern Ghouta

Sunday, 23 July 2017 11:18

Monitoring group says air strikes hit rebel-held towns just 24 hours after a ceasefire was agreed.

Syrian government forces have carried out several air strikes in the Eastern Ghouta area outside of Damascus, a day after the Syrian military declared a cessation of hostilities in the area, according to a UK-based monitor.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Saturday had been relatively calm after the ceasefire took effect with isolated incidents of shellfire.

But on Sunday, six air strikes hit the towns of Douma and Ain Terma in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, it said.

Syria's military declared a "cessation of fighting activities" starting at noon on Saturday in besieged Eastern Ghouta.

A statement from the Cairo-based political opposition movement Al-Ghad said the agreement had been reached in Cairo, sponsored by Egypt and Russia and with the involvement of mainstream rebel groups.

There was to be a full ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta, no government forces would enter the area and aid would be allowed in, it said.

Numerous attempts at a lasting ceasefire in western Syria, where rebels have lost ground to government forces and their allies over the last year, have collapsed with both sides trading the blame.

The United States, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria this month, which has reduced violence. That agreement did not include Eastern Ghouta.

Eastern Ghouta

