Deadly shooting incident at Israeli embassy in Jordan

"A Jordanian man was killed and an Israeli man wounded and is in a serious condition following an incident inside the (Israeli) embassy" in the residential Rabiyeh neighbourhood of Amman, a security source, who declined to be named or give further details.

Jordanian security forces deployed in the streets around the embassy, an AFP correspondent said.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed around the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier on Sunday, Jordan requested an urgent meeting for Arab foreign ministers to discuss the situation.

On Friday, thousands of Jordanians took to the streets of Amman after the weekly prayer to denounce the Israeli measures at the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound.

Jordan is the official custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

A crowd estimated at more than 8,000 turned out for a demonstration called by Islamist movements and leftist parties.