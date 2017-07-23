Sunday, July 23, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Deadly shooting incident at Israeli embassy in Jordan

Sunday, 23 July 2017 11:41

View Comments

One Jordanian man was shot to death and an Israeli man was wounded after a fight at the Israeli embassy in Amman.

Israel's embassy in Amman

A Jordanian was killed on Sunday and an Israeli seriously wounded at Israel's embassy in Amman, a security source said.

Local media the Jordanian died after a fight with an Israeli inside the Israeli embassy in Amman.

The quarrel broke out between the two for unknown reasons, leaving the Jordanian with two gunshots in the shoulder and the Israeli stabbed in the chest.

"A Jordanian man was killed and an Israeli man wounded and is in a serious condition following an incident inside the (Israeli) embassy" in the residential Rabiyeh neighbourhood of Amman, a security source, who declined to be named or give further details.

READ MORE: Jordanian sentenced to life for killing US trainers

Jordanian security forces deployed in the streets around the embassy, an AFP correspondent said.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed around the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier on Sunday, Jordan requested an urgent meeting for Arab foreign ministers to discuss the situation.

On Friday, thousands of Jordanians took to the streets of Amman after the weekly prayer to denounce the Israeli measures at the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound.

Jordan is the official custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

A crowd estimated at more than 8,000 turned out for a demonstration called by Islamist movements and leftist parties.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.