Jordan seeks to quiz Israeli guard over embassy deaths

Israel says guard who shot two Jordanians in Amman has immunity, but Jordan wants him questioned.

Jordan has said it is looking to question an Israeli security guard who had killed two Jordanians at the Amman embassy compound, as Israel points to his diplomatic immunity.

A Jordanian government source, who declined to be named, told AFP news agency on Monday that Israel was "still examining the request" to quiz the guard involved in Sunday's incident, which according to Israeli officials saw a Jordanian attack the guard with a screwdriver.

"There is no need for a diplomatic escalation," the source said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they would seek to find an agreement, vowing to bring the guard home as soon as possible.

"We are holding contacts with Jordanian security and government officials in order to bring the incident to a close ASAP," he said in a statement.

READ MORE: Deadly shooting incident at Israeli embassy in Jordan

The security guard shot dead the Jordanian attacker, while a second Jordanian there at the time was also killed - reportedly by accident.

A Jordanian security source named the first dead man as 17-year-old Mohammed Jawawdeh and the second as Bashar Hamarneh, a doctor who was in the residential quarter of the embassy at the time of the incident.

He said the Israeli was the deputy director of security at the embassy.

The government source said an initial investigation indicated that Jawawdeh and the security guard "fell out over some dispute which led to a stabbing and a shooting".

Jawawdeh's father, Zakariya, told AFP news agency that he wanted "the truth", urging authorities to view CCTV footage from security cameras at the embassy.

"My son has no interest in politics. He does not follow any extremist ideology," he said.

"I want to know how the investigation is going and know what happened and what led to the killing of my son."

Custodian of Muslim holy sites

Israel and Jordan are bound by a 1994 peace treaty. But tensions have been high in recent days after Israel put in place security measures at the highly sensitive al-Aqsa Mosque compound in east Jerusalem, known to Jews as Temple Mount.

Israel installed metal detectors at entrances to the site following an attack nearby on July 14 that killed two of its policemen. Palestinians view the move as Israel asserting further control over the compound.

Jordan is the official custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.

Israeli measures at the flashpoint site sparked angry demonstrations in Amman on Friday, when thousands took to the streets in a protest.