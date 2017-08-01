Tuesday, August 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Hundreds face judges in Turkey's biggest coup trial

Tuesday, 01 August 2017 10:17

View Comments

Almost 500 suspects are accused of conspiring to overthrow the government from an airbase seen as the plotters' hub.

Turkey is holding its largest trial over the July 2016 coup attempt, with nearly 500 people appearing in court.

The suspects, who are standing trial on Tuesday, are accused of conspiring to overthrow the government from an airbase seen as the plotters' hub.

A total of 486 suspects are going on trial in a purpose-built courtroom outside the capital Ankara, charged with crimes ranging from murder, violating the constitution and attempting to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

RELATED: Turkey's failed coup attempt - All you need to know

They are accused of running the coup bid from the Akinci airbase northwest of the capital, which the authorities regard as plotters' headquarters.

From there, commands were given for F-16 fighter jets to attack and fly above the capital.

The Turkish parliament was bombed three times by F-16s.

Gulen among suspects

A total of 461 suspects are held in custody, while seven are still on the run. The remainder are charged but not in jail.

Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric-turned-businessman accused of ordering the attempted July 15 attempt, is among the main suspects named in the indictment.

He remains in the United States under self-imposed exile in a secluded compound in the US state of Pennsylvania, and strongly denies the charges against him.

Those held in custody include Akin Ozturk, a former air force chief who - like several suspects - is also on trial in another case related to the coup bid.

Theology lecturer Adil Oksuz, whom Turkish officials allege was the so-called "imam" of the plot, is accused coordinating the action on the ground in Turkey with Gulen.

Businessman Kemal Batmaz, meanwhile, is accused of assisting Oksuz.

Oksuz was detained following the coup's defeat, but was subsequently released and is now on the run. Batmaz is in custody in Sincan prison outside Ankara.

Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar and other senior commanders were held hostage at the base during the coup attempt, before they were freed on the morning on July 16.

Around 300 people were killed during the coup attempt, which also led to purges targeting tens of thousands of civil servants among other people.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Dictatorial Travel Ban to North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Ilan Pappe, Ten Myths About Israel
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.