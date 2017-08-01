Tuesday, August 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Qatar files WTO complaint against trade boycott

Tuesday, 01 August 2017 11:33

View Comments

Qatar tells World Trade Organization Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain are violating trade laws and conventions.

Qatar's rights in the trade

Qatar has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge a trade boycott by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

By formally "requesting consultations" with the three countries, the first step in a trade dispute, Qatar triggered a 60-day deadline for them to settle the complaint or face litigation at the WTO and potential retaliatory trade sanctions.

"We've given sufficient time to hear the legal explanations on how these measures are in compliance with their commitments, to no satisfactory result," Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, the director of Qatar's WTO office, told the Reuters news agency on Monday.

"We have always called for dialogue, for negotiations, and this is part of our strategy to talk to the members concerned and to gain more information on these measures, the legality of these measures, and to find a solution to resolve the dispute."

READ MORE: Qatar Airways expected to access new flight routes

The boycotting states cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of financing terrorism, and allying with Iran, their regional foe, allegations Doha denies.

The WTO suit does not include Egypt, the fourth country involved in the boycott.

Although it has also cut travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar, Egypt did not expel Qatari citizens or ask Egyptians to leave Qatar. Al Thani declined to explain why Egypt was not included.

Trade rights

The text of Qatar's WTO complaint cites "coercive attempts at economic isolation" and spells out how the blockading countries are impeding Qatar's trade rights.

The disputed restrictions include bans on trade through Qatar's ports and travel by Qatari citizens, blockages of Qatari digital services and websites, the closure of maritime borders and prohibition of flights operated by Qatari aircraft.

The complaint does not put a value on the trade boycott, and Al Thani declined to estimate how much Qatar could seek in sanctions if the litigation ever reached that stage, which can take five years or longer in the WTO system.

"We remain hopeful that the consultations could bear fruit in resolving this," he said.

The isolation campaign has forced Qatar to seek more expensive imports and reroute flights on costly detours over friendlier airspace. 

The boycotting countries have previously told the WTO that they would cite national security to justify their actions against Qatar, using a controversial and almost unprecedented exemption allowed under the WTO rules.

Many trade diplomats, however, say that using national security as a defence risks weakening the WTO by removing a taboo that could enable countries to escape international trade obligations.

There was no immediate reaction from the three countries to Qatar's complaint.

In its WTO case, Qatar would also draw attention to the impact the boycott was having on other WTO members, he said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Dictatorial Travel Ban to North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Ilan Pappe, Ten Myths About Israel
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.