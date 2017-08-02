Syrian fighters, refugees leave Jroud Arsal camps

Fighters, families and refugees head to Idlib in bus convoy following deal between Hezbollah and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

Buses carrying Syrians began leaving refugee camps in the Lebanese border area of Jroud Arsal on Wednesday under a truce deal between Hezbollah and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham fighters.

Thousands of Syrians, including fighters, their families and refugees, are to leave the border zone and head for Syria's Idlib province under the agreement.

The Lebanese al-Manar television station said that 26 buses had crossed further northeast from the Arsal area to Wadi Hmeid, in the direction of the Syrian border.

READ MORE: Arsal - Hezbollah, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham agree ceasefire

Nearly 7,000 Syrians are expected to leave the area under the ceasefire deal, according to Hezbollah-run media.

The deal also included the release of Hezbollah fighters by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, which took place overnight.

The ceasefire took effect last week, just days after Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched an offensive to drive Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and other armed groups from their last foothold along the Syria-Lebanon border.

Security sources say that some 1,000 Jabhat Fateh al-Sham fighters are among those who will leave the area for Idlib aboard dozens of buses.