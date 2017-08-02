Syrian fighters, refugees leave Jroud Arsal camps

Last Updated on Wednesday, 02 August 2017 08:16 Wednesday, 02 August 2017 07:58
Fighters, families and refugees head to Idlib in bus convoy following deal between Hezbollah and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.
Buses carrying Syrians began leaving refugee camps in the Lebanese border area of Jroud Arsal on Wednesday under a truce deal between Hezbollah and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham fighters.
Thousands of Syrians, including fighters, their families and refugees, are to leave the border zone and head for Syria's Idlib province under the agreement.
The Lebanese al-Manar television station said that 26 buses had crossed further northeast from the Arsal area to Wadi Hmeid, in the direction of the Syrian border.
Nearly 7,000 Syrians are expected to leave the area under the ceasefire deal, according to Hezbollah-run media.
The deal also included the release of Hezbollah fighters by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, which took place overnight.
The ceasefire took effect last week, just days after Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched an offensive to drive Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and other armed groups from their last foothold along the Syria-Lebanon border.
Security sources say that some 1,000 Jabhat Fateh al-Sham fighters are among those who will leave the area for Idlib aboard dozens of buses.
