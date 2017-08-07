Monday, August 07, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Rights groups, reporters decry Israel ban on Al Jazeera

Monday, 07 August 2017 11:26

View Comments

Rights groups, journalists and observers criticise Israel's decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operation in Jerusalem.

Rights groups, journalists and media organisations have condemned Israel's decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Jerusalem.

Anger erupted after the Israeli communications minister, Ayoub Kara, on Sunday proposed to shutter the office in Jerusalem and revoke the press credentials of the network's Arabic and English journalists there.

"Al Jazeera denounces this decision made by a state that claims to be 'the only democratic state in the Middle East,'" the network said in a statement, adding that the reasons the Israeli minister of communications used to justify such a move were "odd and biased".

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that Israel should abandon its "undemocratic plans" and allow Al Jazeera and all journalists to "report freely from the country and the areas it occupies".

"Censoring Al Jazeera or closing its offices will not bring stability to the region, but it would put Israel firmly in the camp of some of the region's worst enemies of press freedom," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator.

READ MORE: An open letter from Al Jazeera

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel slammed what it described as a "declaration of war" by the Israeli prime minister - who has repeatedly called to ban Al Jazeera - and Kara, the minister of communications.

"This joins a series of steps taken by the government against freedom of expression and against anybody that criticises government policy," ACRI said.

By Monday, however, it was still unclear what the next steps would entail.

The director of Israel's government press office, which issues press credentials to journalists, said it would not distribute press cards if it believed that would endanger state security.

"Therefore, I have contacted the security echelon and have requested a professional opinion regarding the Al Jazeera network," said Nitzan Chen. "The [government press office] will make its decision after this opinion has been received."

On social media, the announcement to close Al Jazeera in Jerusalem elicited mixed responses.

Twitter users expressed their thoughts under two Arabic hashtags; We Are All Al Jazeera and Israel Shuts Down Al Jazeera Channel.

Hosam Alhashlamoun: "I can hardly recall a raid or war in Palestine without Al Jazeera being part of the memory."

"Al Jazeera is the voice of truth in this era full of lies."

Others were quick to point that Al Jazeera has hosted Israeli military and government figures - the first Arabic channel to do so.

"The occupation closed Al Jazeera's offices and [will] revoke the press cards of its journalists. We hope that Al Jazeera will not invite an Israeli guest to comment on this issue. #No_To_Normalisation"

"The closure of Al Jazeera's offices by Israel is merely an act of polishing the channel's image as an enemy of Israel for the sake of gaining Arab and Muslim sympathies."

Still, there were those who managed to see the lighter side of the situation.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Wistful Eyes
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.