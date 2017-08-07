Rights groups, reporters decry Israel ban on Al Jazeera

Rights groups, journalists and observers criticise Israel's decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operation in Jerusalem.

Rights groups, journalists and media organisations have condemned Israel's decision to shut down Al Jazeera's operations in Jerusalem.

Anger erupted after the Israeli communications minister, Ayoub Kara, on Sunday proposed to shutter the office in Jerusalem and revoke the press credentials of the network's Arabic and English journalists there.

"Al Jazeera denounces this decision made by a state that claims to be 'the only democratic state in the Middle East,'" the network said in a statement, adding that the reasons the Israeli minister of communications used to justify such a move were "odd and biased".

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that Israel should abandon its "undemocratic plans" and allow Al Jazeera and all journalists to "report freely from the country and the areas it occupies".

"Censoring Al Jazeera or closing its offices will not bring stability to the region, but it would put Israel firmly in the camp of some of the region's worst enemies of press freedom," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel slammed what it described as a "declaration of war" by the Israeli prime minister - who has repeatedly called to ban Al Jazeera - and Kara, the minister of communications.

"This joins a series of steps taken by the government against freedom of expression and against anybody that criticises government policy," ACRI said.

By Monday, however, it was still unclear what the next steps would entail.

The director of Israel's government press office, which issues press credentials to journalists, said it would not distribute press cards if it believed that would endanger state security.

"Therefore, I have contacted the security echelon and have requested a professional opinion regarding the Al Jazeera network," said Nitzan Chen. "The [government press office] will make its decision after this opinion has been received."

On social media, the announcement to close Al Jazeera in Jerusalem elicited mixed responses.

Twitter users expressed their thoughts under two Arabic hashtags; We Are All Al Jazeera and Israel Shuts Down Al Jazeera Channel.

لا أكاد أذكر اقتحاما او حربا في فلسطين منذ وعيت إلا و #الجزيرة جزء من هذه الذاكرة#كلنا_الجزيرة — Hosam Alhashlamoun (@hosamalhashlamo) August 6, 2017

Hosam Alhashlamoun: "I can hardly recall a raid or war in Palestine without Al Jazeera being part of the memory."

الجزيره صوت الحقيقه فى هذا الزمان الملئ بالكذابين #كلنا_الجزيرة — Salem Rasem (@ZiadMosaab) August 7, 2017

"Al Jazeera is the voice of truth in this era full of lies."

Israel is shutting down free press so u won't get to see its aggressions and colonial oppression live to your screens. #AlJazeera #Jerusalem — Dima Sarsour ديمة (@YasminWaQahwa) August 6, 2017

The "only democracy in the Middle East" is now following #SaudiArabia's lead on press freedom and shutting Al Jazeera offices https://t.co/8pj31afaDM — Alex Shams (@seyyedreza) August 7, 2017

Others were quick to point that Al Jazeera has hosted Israeli military and government figures - the first Arabic channel to do so.

The irony is that #AlJazeera is one of the few (if not the only) Arab channel that invited Israeli politicians on air. https://t.co/X8LDFaM6yM — Yusuf Sarfati (@y_sarfati) August 7, 2017

الاحتلال يغلق مكاتب قناة الجزيرة ويسحب تراخيص مراسليها، نتمنى من الجزيرة عدم استضافة محلل إسرائيلي للتعليق على الموضوع. #لا_للتطبيع — Yasser Ashour (@yasserashour95) August 6, 2017

"The occupation closed Al Jazeera's offices and [will] revoke the press cards of its journalists. We hope that Al Jazeera will not invite an Israeli guest to comment on this issue. #No_To_Normalisation"

#اسراييل_تغلق_قناه_الجزيره

إغلاق اسرائيل لمكاتب الجزيرة في القدس مجرد تلميع للقناة بأنها عدوة لإسرائيل لكسب تعاطف العرب والمسلمين معها — متعب سعود (@meteabsaud) August 7, 2017

"The closure of Al Jazeera's offices by Israel is merely an act of polishing the channel's image as an enemy of Israel for the sake of gaining Arab and Muslim sympathies."

Still, there were those who managed to see the lighter side of the situation.