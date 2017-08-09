Wednesday, August 09, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UAE and Bahrain grant Qatar Airways new routes

Wednesday, 09 August 2017 08:27

View Comments

Qatar calls it a 'great success' as planes registered in the country gain some access after over two months of blockade.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways can now access a new route over international waters in the Gulf controlled by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the world aviation agency announced.

The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has been working with "various Middle Eastern states to ensure equitable access to airspace for Qatar-registered aircraft" since sanctions were announced on June 5, ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin said on Tuesday.

"Some existing air route availability has been assured, and some new temporary or contingency routes have also been developed," including through Bahrain and UAE airspace, he told AFP news agency.

Qatar had asked the ICAO to approve new routes after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt banned Qatar Airways from their airspace as part of the economic and diplomatic boycott.

The air traffic restrictions have caused headaches for the 2.4 million residents of Qatar, 90 percent of whom are foreigners, as flights were forced to take longer routes, for example, to Southeast Asia.

"The ICAO and the states involved are continuously monitoring related air route suitability and ATM (air traffic management) measures, which may still be subject to further modification if necessary, by mutual agreement," Philbin said.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at the aviation consultancy Strategic Aero Research, said the new corridor, though temporary, bodes "well for a longer-term solution that may provide much-needed breathing space for Qatar Airways".

Ahmad said that while he does not "see any resumption of pre-June 2017 normalcy in terms of flights to and from Doha", it will enable Qatar Airways to fly a little more efficiently, particularly when it could not previously fly over UAE airspace.

The UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting "terrorism", an allegation Doha vehemently denies.

As part of the blockade, the countries restricted airspace for all Qatari-registered aircraft.

INTERACTIVE: Qatari flight paths rerouted by Gulf crisis

The announcement on Tuesday follows a closed-door meeting last week between delegates and UN aviation agency's governing council in Montreal.

Those at the meeting discussed contingency routes that had been planned as part of a preliminary agreement reached earlier this month, but not yet opened to Qatar-registered flights.

Doha had asked ICAO to intervene after its national carrier was denied access to the Saudi-led group's airspace.

Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the new route was a "great success for Qatar, given its ability to convince the International Civil Aviation Organization of the importance of compliance by the siege countries to the Chicago Convention".

Strategic Aero Research's Ahmad said that while the ICAO meeting may have prompted conversations, there was "no indication that the ICAO directly influence" the decision of the blockading countries.

He warned the new corridor could be "rescinded in minutes" if the UAE or Bahrain decide to do so.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn
Uri Avnery Wistful Eyes
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.