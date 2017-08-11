Friday, August 11, 2017
   
Deaths reported in Alexandria train collision

Footage broadcast on state TV shows medics moving dead and injured to ambulances in coastal city of Alexandria.

At least 31 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a train collision in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria.

State news agency MENA reported that two trains were involved in Friday's accident.

Footage broadcast on state television showed one train had partly keeled over in the crash, and medics were seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.

Egypt's roads and railways have a poor safety record and people have long complained that governments have failed to enforce basic safeguards.

In February 2016, dozens were injured when a train derailed after crashing into a concrete barrier south of capital Cairo.

In early 2015, a crash between a train and a bus carrying schoolchildren northeast of Cairo killed at least seven people.

In 2013, 19 people were killed and 103 other injured, when a military train carrying young recruits to an army camp derailed in Giza.

Fifty people, mostly children, were killed when a train crashed into a school bus as it crossed the tracks at a rail crossing south of Cairo in 2012.

Egypt's deadliest railway tragedy happened in 2002, when more than 360 people were killed by a train fire.

