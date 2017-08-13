Unrest in Saudi Arabia town displaces thousands

Sunday, 13 August 2017 14:14
Local activists say thousands removed against their will from Awamiya during security operation in mostly Shia town.
Saudi forces say they have cleared almost all of what they call "criminals and terrorists" from a mostly Shia town in the kingdom's east.
Thousands of people have had to leave their homes in Awamiya, located in Qatif region of the Eastern Province.
Activists from the area say the people have been removed against their will and targeted because they wanted government reforms.
Human Rights Watch said on Sunday that Saudi security forces have completely "surrounded and sealed off" Awamiya.
The New York-based group said that, based on comparative satellite imagery from February and August, large sections of the town have sustained extensive damage, including to civilian infrastructure.
READ MORE: Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Awamiya
"Saudi authorities should take immediate steps to allow people to safely return home, allow business and clinics to reopen, and compensate residents for property damage and destruction caused by security forces," said, Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW's Middle East director.
Awamiya has seen clashes between protesters and security forces since May, leaving many civilians and police officers dead.
The town was also the hub of a short-lived protest movement in 2011 inspired by the Arab Spring.
One of the movement's leaders, Shia religious figure Nimr al-Nimr, was executed in January 2016 on "terrorism charge".
The Shia community, which makes up an estimated 10 to 15 percent of Saudi Arabia's population of 32 million, has long complained of marginalisation at the hands of the Sunni-dominated authorities.
The Eastern Province is the source of most of the kingdom's oil but also home to the Shiite minority.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Unite the Right: White supremacists rally in Virginia
- Election chief says 'hacking attempt did not succeed'
- UAE and Bahrain grant Qatar Airways new routes
- Trump: US 'locked and loaded' against North Korea
- FBI raided Paul Manafort's home as part of Russia probe
- Rights groups question Palestine's electronic crime law
Donation
Related
- Saudi Arabia 'seeks Iraq's help' to mend ties with Iran
- Saudi Arabia and UAE 'tried to host' Taliban first
- Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Awamiya
- Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
- Turkey and Qatar carry out joint military exercises
- Abadi rejects al-Sadr call to dissolve Hashd al-Shaabi
Featured_Author
Opinion
|‘Anyone but Bibi'
|Uri Avnery
|Education and Ideology
|Lawrence Davidson
|Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
|Sheldon Richman
|The Cold War Roots of a New Korean War
|Jacob Hornberger
|Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
|Ben Tanosborn
|End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
|Richard Falk
|Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
|Ludwig Watzal
|He Skinny Repealer
|Will Durst
|China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
|Eve Mykytyn