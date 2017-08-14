Monday, August 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Saudi Crown Prince MBS 'wants out' of Yemen war

Monday, 14 August 2017 11:11

View Comments

Leaked emails show Mohammed bin Salman expressing desire to end conflict during talks with former US officials.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has told two former American officials that he "wants out" of the two-year war he started in Yemen, and that he is not against US rapprochement with Iran, according to leaked emails published by Middle East Eye.

The revelation sheds light on the thinking of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the 31-year-old heir to the Saudi throne, also known as MBS.

The leaks pertain to discussions he held on the Middle East with Martin Indyk, a former US ambassador to Israel, and Steven Hadley, who served as US national security adviser during George W Bush's presidency.

The conversation took place at least one month before Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing it of trying to undermine their war in Yemen and for having friendly relations with Iran.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia 'seeks Iraq's help' to mend ties with Iran

The details of the meeting between MBS and the former American officials were revealed in an email exchange, between Indyk and Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador in Washington, DC.

The email exchange was obtained by the GlobalLeaks campaign group, according to Middle East Eye.

MBS's doubts about Decisive Storm further undermines the position of the Yemeni president in exile, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in whose name the Saudi-led campaign against the Houthis and their allies was launched.

In one email, Otaiba and Indyk can be seen discussing the difference between the young MBS and the elder leadership of Saudi Arabia, with the former describing him as a "pragmatic leader".

The emails also paint a picture of how Otaiba and the UAE leadership view the future Saudi Arabia.

'Emirati imperialism'

The emails further reveal conversations between Otaiba and Elliott Abrams, former Bush administration official and pro-Israel hawk, who describes the UAE's objectives in the region as the "new hegemon" and "Emirati imperialism".

The conflict in Yemen has escalated dramatically since March 2015, when Saudi-led forces launched a military operation against the Iran-allied Houthi fighters.

Since the conflict began, more than 10,000 people have been killed and millions have been driven from their homes.

The Saudi-led operation has been blamed for the spread of cholera in Yemen, where an estimated 500,000 have been reportedly afflicted.

In the exchange, Indyk was quoted as telling Otaiba that MBS made it "quite clear" to him and Hadley that "he is OK with the US engaging Iran as long as it is co-ordinated [sic] in advance and the objectives are clear."

Indyk was contacted by Middle East Eye and presented with the substance of his email exchange with Otaiba. He refused to comment.

Otaiba did not reply to Middle East Eye's request for comment.

Hadley said: "I cannot comment on what was a private conversation."

The revelations come a day after Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's interior minister, reportedly said that both Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and MBS had asked Baghdad to act as an intermediary and help mend relations between Riyadh and Tehran.

On July 30, MBS met Muqtada al-Sadr during the influential Iraqi Shia leader's rare visit to Saudi Arabia.

Sadr's diplomacy

Sadr, an anti-American figure, commands a large following among the urban poor of Baghdad and the southern cities, including Saraya al-Salam, or Peace Brigades armed group.

He is now seen as a nationalist who has repeatedly called for protests against corruption in the Iraqi government, and his supporters have staged huge protests in Baghdad calling for electoral reform.

Speaking on Sunday, Saad Jawad, a political science professor at the London School of Economics, termed the Saudi-Iraqi diplomatic moves "odd".

"If Saudi Arabia is [in a dispute] with Qatar about Qatar's relationship with Iran ... how could they ask the Iraqis to amend their relations with Iran?

"The Saudis know very well that Iraq is a little bit biased in [its] relations with the Iranians, and they are under the influence of the Iranians."

Jawad said Saudi Arabia could have asked a more neutral broker such as Kuwait or Oman, both of which have "good relations" with Iran.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger The Cold War Roots of a New Korean War
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal Saudi Arabia and Israel are Best Buddies
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.