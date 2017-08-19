Saturday, August 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Thousands flee ahead of Tal Afar ground invasion

Saturday, 19 August 2017 10:31

View Comments

Refugees face harsh conditions as they are stopped by authorities while trying to flee at the height summer, NGO says.

Tal Afar

Thousands of Iraqis continued to stream into the country's Kurdish region, as government forces prepare for a ground offensive in a northern area controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The Norwegian Refuguee Council said on Saturday that refugees near the northern city of Tal Afar were faced with harsh conditions, and were stopped by authorities in east of Mosul and Kurdish areas as they tried to flee the fighting.

"It's very hard for them to move through," Melany Markham, a spokesman of the humanitarian group, said, adding that one transit site was already at full capacity, and could not take more refugees.  

She said that temperatures in the height of summer of between 45 and 50 degrees Celcius make journeys even more challenging.

Markham said that while their transit site in Hammam al-Alil is full, other camps such as in Khazar, west of the Kurdish city of Erbil, could accommodate up to 40,000 refugees.

Tal Afar and the surrounding area are among the last pockets of ISIL-held territory in Iraq, after victory was declared in Mosul, the country's second-largest city.

Tal Afar is west of Mosul and about 150km east of the Syrian border, sitting along a major road that was a key ISIL supply route.

Coalition air strikes have started targeting ISIL fighters in the city, just one month after securing victory in Mosul, but the ground invasion is yet to start.  

That number is in addition to the estimated one million refugees who have fled Mosul. 

'Ready enough' for Tal Afar

In 2014, before ISIL took control of the city, Tal Afar had a population of around 200,000. 

On Friday, senior US military leaders said a ground assault by Iraqi forces on the ISIL-held city would be "unfolding relatively soon".

"I can't say that we replaced every single damaged or broken vehicle or rifle or machine gun," said Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top US commander in Iraq. But, he said: "They'll be ready enough."

The upcoming fight follows weeks of Iraq regrouping troops and repairing equipment and weapons after recapturing Mosul in July.

Mosul took a heavy toll on Iraqi forces, with as many as 1,400 troops killed and more than 7,000 wounded.

Iraqi military leaders said Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has approved their combat plans.

The fight will involve a broad spectrum of forces, including the Iraqi army, counterterrorism troops, police and a group of mainly Shia, Iranian-backed militias.

The fight will start "in the next few days," Iraqi Brig. Gen. Yahia Rasool told reporters.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said officials believe there are between 1,400 and 1,600 ISIL fighters in the Tal Afar area, many, foreign fighters.

Rasool said the various Iraqi forces have already largely encircled Tal Afar.

"I don't think it will be tougher than the battle of Mosul, taking into consideration the experience we got in Mosul," he said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Yousef al-Otaiba berates Saudi in leaked emails

Read More

Thousands flee ahead of Tal Afar ground invasion

Read More

UN demands more humanitarian access to Yemen

Read More

UN: Saudi coalition attacks kill many children in Yemen

Read More

Ibrahim Halawa enters fifth year in Egyptian prison

Read More

Yemen's Houthi rebels arrest activist Hisham al-Omeisy

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Charlottesville Through a Glass Darkly
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Tribalism and Economic Nationalism – Cut from the Same Cloth
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Thermonuclear Chicken
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Sierra Leone mudslides

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.