Saturday, August 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Israel kills Palestinian teen after 'stabbing attempt'

Saturday, 19 August 2017 11:18

View Comments

Palestinian health ministry confirms 17-year-old killed at military checkpoint in occupied West Bank.

Israeli border police

Israeli border police shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who they allege wielded a knife at them at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the 17-year-old had been killed on Saturday, but did not elaborate on the circumstances of the death.

A photo of the Palestinian, named by local sources as Qutayba Ziad Zahran from the Tulkarm governorate, later circulated on social media. 

The Palestinian allegedly approached a group of Israeli paramilitary policemen stationed at the Zatara checkpoint on Saturday, holding what appeared to be a bag, an Israeli police spokeswoman said.

The teenager "accosted" a soldier and other troops then fired fatal shots at him, the spokeswoman claimed.

Israel's public radio said a guard was a hurt in "friendly fire".

An eyewitness told the Bethlehem-based Maan News Agency that a large number of Israeli soldiers arrived at the scene and closed the checkpoint, denying passage to Palestinians in either direction.

Maan reported that a social media post believed to be a will by the teenager circulated online after his death, in which he claimed to be a "martyr".

Almost 300 Palestinians killed

More than 294 Palestinians or Palestinian citizens of Israel and 47 Israelis have been killed since October 2015, when a wave of unrest broke out.

Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The violence had greatly subsided in recent months, but tension around the highly sensitive al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem saw a spike in July.

Palestinians want to establish an independent state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

The last round of peace talks broke down in 2014.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Lebanese army begins offensive against ISIL on border

Read More

Israel kills Palestinian teen after 'stabbing attempt'

Read More

Yousef al-Otaiba berates Saudi in leaked emails

Read More

Thousands flee ahead of Tal Afar ground invasion

Read More

UN demands more humanitarian access to Yemen

Read More

UN: Saudi coalition attacks kill many children in Yemen

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Charlottesville Through a Glass Darkly
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Tribalism and Economic Nationalism – Cut from the Same Cloth
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Thermonuclear Chicken
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Sierra Leone mudslides

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.