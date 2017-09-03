Sunday, September 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

David Friedman refers to 'alleged' Israeli occupation

Saturday, 02 September 2017 14:35

View Comments

Envoy also says Trump will deliver on promise to relocate embassy to Jerusalem - a move that will anger the Arab world.

David Friedman

The new US ambassador to Israel has described as "alleged" the Israeli occupation of Palestine, in his first interview since taking office.

In the interview, published by the Jerusalem Post on Friday, David Friedman also claimed that US President Donald Trump - who is his close friend - will eventually deliver on his campaign promise and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

When critiquing the American Jewish community, he said those on the left are being portrayed as believing that Israel would become a better society only if the "alleged occupation" ended.

Those on the right, he said, were seen as "believing that peace is not possible".

When questioned on why Trump had not yet moved the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, Friedman said it was a question of "when", not "if".

"It's something we think about all the time," he said, explaining that the Trump administration was focused on the timing of the move.

Palestinians and the Arab world fiercely oppose a move, and the international community has warned that it could lead to fresh unrest.

They hope to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future Palestinian state and have broad support from the international community.

Palestinians argue that moving the embassy would prejudge one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict, undermining America's status as an effective mediator.

Former US presidents have repeatedly waived a US law requiring the embassy to be moved to Jerusalem.

The interview also covered the issues of settlements; former US President Barack Obama's decision not to veto a UN Security Council resolution on settlements; Trump's "phenomenal" relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the left-wing media's "astonishing" obsession with "destroying the [US] president".

The Jerusalem Post also claimed that Friedman "enjoys direct access" to Trump, and has already visited the president twice in the space of two months.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Turkey detains two Germans in relat...

Read More

Erdogan: Indictment of guards in US...

Read More

SDF: ISIL removed from Raqqa's Old ...

Read More

Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid a...

Read More

Kuwaiti emir to meet Trump as Gulf ...

Read More

Iran in compliance with 2015 nuclea...

Read More

Global_News

Government cites 'secret conspiracy' for nighttime arrest of main opposition leader Kem Sokha.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.