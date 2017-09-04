Monday, September 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Raed al-Salhi dies after Israeli raid at Dheisheh camp

Monday, 04 September 2017 10:37

View Comments

Israeli troops reportedly shot 21-year-old Raed al-Salhi five times at close range at a refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Raed al-Salhi

A 21-year-old Palestinian man has died from his wounds weeks after being shot by Israeli soldiers at a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, said the head of prisoners' affairs for the Palestinian Authority.

Raed al-Salhi, who died on Sunday, was critically injured on August 9 when Israeli troops tried to arrest him during a pre-dawn raid at the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Issa Qaraqe, who leads the Palestinian Committee for Prisoners' Affairs, called Salhi's death a "war crime" as he claimed the victim was shot at least five times.

"The young man died after being shot at close range," he told the Anadolu news agency. "They could have arrested him without shooting him."

Another resident of the camp, Aziz Arafeh, was also shot in the leg.

The Israeli army had claimed that the two Palestinians had attempted to flee the area.

The violence in August followed another fatal assault at the refugee camp in July, when Israeli troops killed 18-year-old Baraa Hamamda during a raid, according to a report by the Bethlehem-based Maan News Agency.

Qaraqe called for the formation of a fact-finding committee tasked with examining crimes "frequently perpetrated [by Israeli security personnel] against Palestinian youths who are deliberately killed".

In the weeks following his detention, Salhi - despite being unconsciousness - was placed under heavy security guard.

His family was denied visiting rights, according to Samidoun, a network group of activists working for Palestinian prisoner rights.

Israel's army said it was looking into the incident and was not immediately available to comment, according to the AFP news agency.

Raids are frequent in towns, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, with the Israeli army claiming they are essential for security and intelligence gathering.

Palestinians say they are used to intimidate, coerce and collectively punish Palestinian communities who resist Israel's 50-year occupation.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Syrian army moves closer to ISIL-be...

Read More

Donald Trump's policies worry Musli...

Read More

David Friedman refers to 'alleged' ...

Read More

Bulk of ISIL convoy leaves Syria's ...

Read More

ISIL suicide attack on Iraq power p...

Read More

Syria army gains in ISIL's last cen...

Read More

Global_News

Electoral commission says only Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga will be on ballot paper, along with their running mates.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.