Tuesday, September 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Saudi coalition kills hundreds of Yemenis in 2017: UN

Tuesday, 05 September 2017 11:31

View Comments

Coalition conducting operations 'heedless of their impact on civilians', with at least 933 killed in 13-month period.

Buthaina, 4, survived a Saudi-led air attack

The United Nations has accused a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen of failing "to mitigate the impact of its operations on civilians", and said the 29-month-war had caused the spread of al-Qaeda in the country.

In a report released on Tuesday, the UN's Human Rights Council (HRC) said that between July 2016 and August 2017, coalition air attacks continued to be the leading cause of civilian casualties, killing at least 933 civilians and injuring 1,423.

"In addition to markets, residential areas, and public and private infrastructure, the past year witnessed notable air strikes against funeral gatherings and small civilian boats," the report said.

It said that "civilians may have been directly targeted", with the coalition's operations "conducted heedless of their impact on civilians without regard to the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack.

"In some cases, information suggested that no actions were taken to mitigate the impact of operations on civilians".

Houthi shelling killed at least 178 civilians and wounded 420, with Taiz, Yemen's second largest city, forced to suffer "unrelenting" bombardment, the HRC report said.

"I appeal to all the parties to the conflict, those supporting them and those with influence over them to have mercy on the people of Yemen," Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said.

Armed groups had exploited a power vacuum to expand their presence beyond the south and southeast of the country, the report said, with al-Qaeda now "operational" in Taiz city.

controls

Taiz has been besieged by Houthi fighters for more than more than two and half years with al-Qaeda fighters reportedly fighting "shoulder to shoulder" with pro-government forces.

"I call on all parties to the conflict to cease hostilities and to work robustly towards a negotiated and durable solution, so that the people of Yemen may finally know peace," Al Hussein said.

Security has deteriorated in Yemen after Houthi fighters left their stronghold of Saada in the country's northwest and swept into Sanaa in September 2014.

Yemen: 'World's worst cholera outbreak' mapped

The fighters formed a fragile alliance with troops loyal to former president  Ali Abdullah Saleh, forcing the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee into exile.

The Saudi-led coalition launched air attacks against the Iran-aligned Houthis in March 2015 but since then, have largely failed to pave the way for the recapture of Sanaa.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates more than 10,000 civilians have been killed and 47,800 wounded since the Saudi intervention.

The conflict has displaced three million Yemenis, forced 200,000 people to seek refuge abroad and about 17 million of Yemen's 26 million people lack sufficient food.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Raed al-Salhi dies after Israeli ra...

Read More

Iran upholds 10-year jail terms for...

Read More

Syrian army moves closer to ISIL-be...

Read More

Donald Trump's policies worry Musli...

Read More

David Friedman refers to 'alleged' ...

Read More

Bulk of ISIL convoy leaves Syria's ...

Read More

Global_News

Azeri government hits back at allegations it ran a secret slash fund to pay off European politicians and launder money.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.