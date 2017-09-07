Thursday, September 07, 2017
   
Israeli jets strike military facility in Hama: Syria

Thursday, 07 September 2017 08:13

State-run news agency says two killed in air strike conducted from Lebanese airspace targeting facility in Hama.

Hama: Syria

Israeli fighter jets have struck a military facility in western Syria, killing two people, according to a Syrian commander quoted by the state-run news agency SANA.

The army statement said the air strike caused material damage near the town of Masyaf and warned against the "dangerous repercussions of this aggressive action to the security and stability of the region".

The air raid was carried out from Lebanese airspace and two people were killed at the site, SANA said, adding that it would embolden "terrorists" in Syria fighting the government.

"Israeli warplanes at 2:42am today fired a number of missiles from Lebanese airspace, targeting one of our military positions near Masyaf, which led to material damage and the deaths of two members of the site," the Syrian army said in a statement.

Israeli perspective

An Israeli army spokesperson declined to discuss reports of the air raid, saying the army did not comment on operational matters.

However, Yaakov Amidror, a former head of the country's National Security Council, told Israel's Army Radio on Thursday that the air raid would be an effort to weaken Iran and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, which operates in Syria. 

"We do not interfere in the question of who will rule in Damascus; we interfere with the question of how strong Iran and Hezbollah will be in the region," Amidror said.

Masyaf is a town in Hama province in western Syria, approximately 60km east of the coastal city of Tartus, where Russia maintains a naval base.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the site targeted by Israel is home to a research centre sanctioned by the US as part of Syria's non-conventional weapons agency.

Sarin-gas weapon

An AFP news agency report said Syria's army operates a military facility north of Masyaf that includes a training camp and a branch of the Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC).

The US has accused the SSRC of developing the sarin gas weapon allegedly used in a chemical attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun in April, which left dozens dead.

On Wednesday, UN war crimes investigators announced they had an "extensive body of information" indicating Syrian warplanes were behind the attack.

Syria's army did not mention the SSRC in its statement. The government has rejected accusations of chemical weapons use in Khan Sheikhoun as "fabrications".

Refugee number could double with 146,000 of the persecuted Muslim minority already fleeing Myanmar's security forces.

Read More

