Lavrov urges direct talks, GCC unity amid Gulf crisis

Group calls on army to also lay down arms allowing humanitarian groups to provide much-needed aid in Rakhine.Read More
Sunday, 10 September 2017 08:08
Russian foreign minister meets Saudi counterpart in Jeddah and calls on Gulf countries to resolve differences.
Arab countries involved in a diplomatic dispute with Qatar should enter into direct talks with Doha to solve the crisis, Russia's foreign minister said on a trip to Saudi Arabia.
Speaking through an interpreter at a news conference on Sunday, Sergei Lavrov also called for the unity of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
"It's for the benefit of everyone to bring back the unity of the GCC," Lavrov told reporters in Jeddah. "This is important in sorting out the region's problems."
He added that Russia supported mediation efforts by Kuwait and attempts by the United States to resolve the crisis.
"We need to bring stability in the Middle East and North Africa," Lavrov said. "We are keen to sort out this problem and we need to support mediation efforts. We need to maintain the unity of the GCC."
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups - a charge it denies.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told the news conference that Qatar needed to show seriousness in finding a solution to the crisis.
"Qatar knows what Qatar has to do. We need things to be clarified and matters to be serious in order to find a solution," Jubeir said.
He also repeated the kingdom's demand that Qatar stops supporting terrorism and interfering "in other people's affairs".
"We will continue in this direction until Qatar responds to the will of the international community and stops supporting terrorism," Jubeir said.
Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates
The press conference in Jeddah came a day after Saudi suspended plans to hold talks with Qatar.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone on Friday in the first official contact between Doha and Riyadh since the beginning of the crisis more than three months ago.
However, Saudi Press Agency later reported that Qatar's state media had published a "distortion" of facts, and announced the suspension of the talks.
SPA did not clarify what was meant by "distortion".
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- SDF fighters launch new anti-ISIL push in Deir Az Zor
- Tanzania: Opposition MP Tundu Lissu wounded by gunmen
- Officials warn of 'powerful' Hurricane Irma impact
- US seeks to freeze assets of North Korea's Kim Jong-un
- Michael Bennett alleges police brutality in Las Vegas
- Tunisia's Youssef Chahed names new cabinet
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Qatari emir speaks to Saudi crown prince over Gulf row
- Qatar donates $30m to help Harvey victims in Texas
- Call for GCC dialogue as Trump speaks to Qatar's emir
- War 'stopped' between Qatar, blockading Arab nations
- Donald Trump calls for 'united GCC', offers to mediate
- Saudi coalition kills hundreds of Yemenis in 2017: UN
Featured_Author
Opinion
|A Confession
|Uri Avnery
|Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
|Jacob Hornberger
|Labor Day 2017
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Korean Conflict
|Allen L. Jasson
|Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
|Ludwig Watzal
|Labor Day 17
|Will Durst
|The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
|Sheldon Richman
|America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
|Ben Tanosborn