Sunday, September 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

ISIL holds 11,100 blank Syrian passports: report

Sunday, 10 September 2017 10:08

View Comments

German authorities fear the passports could be used to bring potential attackers into Europe, Bild am Sonntag reports.

German authorities believe ISIL holds some 11,100 blank Syrian passports that can be completed with any individual's details, weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported.

Investigators have assembled a list of serial numbers of the blank passports and the authorities that issued them, the newspaper reported, citing confidential documents from federal police and the interior ministry.

The stolen passports are genuine identity papers that have not yet been filled out with an individual's details, making them a valuable tool for forgers.

In total, German security services are aware of some 18,002 blank Syrian passports stolen from Syrian government sites, including thousands held by groups other than the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, which is also known as ISIS.

"Developments in connection with the refugee situation have shown that terrorist organisations are using the opportunity to infiltrate potential attackers or supporters into Europe and Germany undetected," a spokeswoman for the BKA federal criminal police told Bild am Sonntag.

Members of the group behind a series of coordinated bomb and gun attacks in Paris that claimed 130 lives in November 2015 were found to have used fake Syrian passports.

However, "fake or altered passports are mostly used for illegal entry without further motives like carrying out a terrorist attack", the spokeswoman said.

Some 8,625 passports checked by German migration authorities in 2016 turned out to be fakes according to the documents seen by Bild am Sonntag.

But the files provided no information on how many of the passports were among those that had passed through ISIL's hands.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Turkey issues travel warning for Ge...

Read More

Qatari emir speaks to Saudi crown p...

Read More

SDF fighters launch new anti-ISIL p...

Read More

Egypt announces discovery of 3,500-...

Read More

Qatar donates $30m to help Harvey v...

Read More

Egypt blocks Human Rights Watch web...

Read More

Global_News

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, has demanded a strong and unified response to provocations from Pyongyang.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.