Monday, September 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

UN nuclear watchdog defends Iran agreement

Monday, 11 September 2017 10:25

View Comments

President Donald Trump has called the 2015 agreement between Iran and six major powers 'the worst deal ever negotiated'.

Yukiya Amano, IAEA's director-general

The UN atomic watchdog hit back on Monday at US criticism of the Iran nuclear deal, insisting its inspections there are the world's toughest and that Tehran is sticking to the accord.

"The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran under [the 2015 deal] are being implemented," International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano told reporters.

"The verification regime in Iran is the most robust regime … currently existing. We have increased the inspection days in Iran, we have increased inspector numbers ... and the number of images has increased," he said in Vienna.

"From a verification point of view, it is a clear and significant gain."

READ MORE: Iran and world powers clinch historic nuclear deal 

US President Donald Trump has called the agreement between Iran and six major powers reducing its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief "the worst deal ever negotiated".

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley made a case last week for how the United States could back away from the landmark agreement.

"You can't put lipstick on a pig," Haley said. "We have to look at the reality that this deal is flawed."

Trump has to certify in mid-October whether he believes Iran is abiding by the nuclear deal and that sticking to it is vital to US national security interests.

If, as seems increasingly likely, Trump decides not to give the green light, Congress will then have 60 days to debate whether to re-impose sanctions on Iran.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said last month the top foreign policy priority for his new government was to protect the nuclear deal from being torn up by the United States.

"The most important job of our foreign minister is first to stand behind the JCPOA and not to allow the US and other enemies to succeed," Rouhani told parliament, using the technical name for the 2015 agreement.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Russian air strikes kill 34 civilia...

Read More

Yusuf al-Qaradawi removed from Inte...

Read More

Palestinian Authority frees jailed ...

Read More

NYT debunks fake ISIL statement on ...

Read More

ISIL holds 11,100 blank Syrian pass...

Read More

Hamas' Ismail Haniya visits Egypt f...

Read More

Global_News

Top security and political leaders secretly profiting from Zimbabwe's diamond reserves, anti-corruption group alleges.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.